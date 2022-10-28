L-L Football Media Day
KUTZTOWN — Pequea Valley scored with 2:38 left in the fourth quarter and added a two-point conversion to take the lead, and Kutztown couldn’t answer Friday night.

Ultimately, the Braves picked up a 21-20 win in their Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Five finale.

Orlando Stoltzfus’ 5-yard TD run pulled Pequea Valley to within 20-19 and quarterback Michael Patterson connected with running back Dontae Petershiem on a two-point conversion to give the Braves their first lead of the game.

The Cougars attempted a comeback drive to win it.

The drive started in reverse with a block-in-the-back penalty and a Jacob Lafferty rush for minus-3 yards. Lafferty then completed a 39-yard bomb to Dakota Thomas.

But three plays later Jayden Swoyer’s jet sweep came up short of the first down and the Cougars’ drive ended on the Braves’ 35-yard line.

Lafferty rushed for 120 yards threw for 43 more in his final game.

Fellow senior Ryan Cardinale, an offensive lineman, was able to score on a 5-yard rush in his final game.

Brenden Ackley led Kutztown with 125 yards rushing on the night.

Kutztown (2-5 L-L, 3-7 overall) gained 332 yards on the night, rushing for 289 yards.

Pequea Valley (2-5, 2-8) had 240 total yards, 208 on the ground. Stoltzfus led the Braves with 90 yards rushing.

