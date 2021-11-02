From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. Pequea Valley would love a fast finish to hit the offseason with plenty of momentum, and the Braves will welcome a struggling Biglerville outfit for a makeup nonleague date later this week. The Canners will bring a 0-7 record to Kinzers, and Biglerville is riding a 10-game losing streak, dating back to a 32-12 win over York Tech last year. Biglerville has suffered four shutout setbacks this season — including a 27-0 loss last week vs. Bermudian Springs — and the Canners have been outscored 304-24 this fall. It’s been a funky season for PV, which has dealt with health and injury issues from the start; the Braves had less than 20 players suited up last Friday for their Week 10 game at Columbia. But a win here would send PV into the offseason with some seriously good vibes.

2. In the D3-6A playoff bracket, Hempfield is playing CD East, which lost to Manheim Township. Township is playing Central York, which beat Hempfield. Wilson is playing York, which beat McCaskey, and Hempfield, Township and Wilson all topped the Red Tornado. In the same bracket, Harrisburg — which beat Township in OT — is playing Carlisle, which beat Cedar Crest … the Falcons beat Hempfield, but fell to Township and Wilson.

3. Northern Lebanon is back in the playoffs for the first time since 2017, but the Vikings will have one of the toughest tasks in any bracket, when they take on undefeated Wyomissing in a 3A quarterfinal game Saturday on the Spartans’ home turf. Wyo has outscored its opponents 460-90, and is allowing just 141 yards a game, tops in the Berks League. The Spartans have 14 takeaways and haven’t thrown an interception, and Wyo features three backs with 500 or more rushing yards. NL has allowed 2,274 rushing yards, second-most in the L-L League, so the Vikings will have to clean that up against Wyo’s powerful Wing-T scheme.

