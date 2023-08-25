Mike Choi and his players agree: To them, it felt like his first season back on the sidelines at Pequea Valley didn’t truly get going until midway through 2022.

The Braves began last year 0-5, losing three of those contests by 14 points or less. Their fortunes began to turn after that, however, winning two of their last five games.

Pequea Valley picked up a shutout victory over Columbia in Week Six, took Hamburg to the limit a week later before the Hawks escaped to win by a touchdown and finally knocked off Kutztown 21-20 in Week 10 to finish 2-8 on the year.

For a team that went into the season with 40% of its roster having one year or less of football experience, that’s tangible progress. Now, the Braves are looking to build on that development in 2023.

“Because of the inexperience, it’s a whole new world once you start playing games,” Choi said. “It took about five games for the kids to get comfortable with the schemes and understand what we were asking them to do. We really started to hit our stride after that. This offseason, we as a coaching staff did everything we could to get the kids those reps so it’s second nature to them once the season starts.”

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section Five • PIAA: Class 3A • Head coach: Mike Choi (seventh season, 20-40) • Base offense: Wing-T • Base defense: 4-4 • 2022 results: 2-8 (2-5 L-L) • Key players returning: WR-DB-KR Cameron. Bergman, RB-DB Cayden Carter, WR-LB Bishop DeShields, C-DT Jeremiah Garber, K-P Peyton Leitch, RB-DE Ashton Martin, OG-LB Logan McGrane, RB-LB James Neff, TE-DE Michael Patterson, RB-DB Dontae Petersheim, TE-LB Adam Shultz, OG-DT Alex Wilkinson.

“I feel like we’re restarting and getting everybody involved earlier than we did last year,” Michael Patterson said. “The coaches like to say that we’re further now than we were in Week Five last season, and we agree with it.”

“We got to start the season like we started Week Six,” Logan McGrane said. “Everything was pretty much new to begin last season, but once things started clicking, you could see the results paying off. It showed the heart that we have.”

Choi noted that his current roster is hovering around 30 players, a slight increase from last season. That’s good news for the Braves, especially considering they lost a number of talents for their Wing-T offense, including quarterback Peyton Temple; ball handlers Orlando Stoltzfus, Zach Otstot and Darrell Beiler; and blockers Zach Hollenbaugh, Evan Stoltzfus and Bryce Logan.

Currently, it’s a three-horse race in the preseason to replace Temple under center. Cayden Carter served as Temple’s backup last season and may win the battle eventually, but Choi is confident that he could easily move to running back with his athleticism.

That opens the door for two newbies to potentially get the job. The first is Myles Furlong, a senior who has been a mainstay for the Braves’ baseball and basketball squads but is playing football for the first time. The other is Anthony Stoltzfus, a Linville Hill Christian co-op player who was the team’s junior high QB last year.

“In a strange way, we’ve been fortunate to lose someone as good as Peyton because now it gives three guys a chance to step up,” Choi said. “We’re gonna really let those guys fight it out in camp. It’s different when you have pads on, and Myles and Anthony haven’t experienced real football yet. Cayden has, but he’s talented enough to play anywhere. My guess is whoever wins the battle is gonna come out of it ready to help us this year.”

2023 SCHEDULE (All games kick off at 7 p.m. unless noted.) Aug. 25: Biglerville Sept. 2: at Octorara (11 a.m.) Sept. 8: at Hanover Sept. 15: Northern Lebanon Sept. 22: at Schuylkill Valley Sept. 29: Columbia Oct. 6: at Hamburg Oct. 13: at Annville-Cleona Oct. 20: Lancaster Catholic Oct. 27: Kutztown

Pequea has a handful of pieces back for the Wing-T as well. Dontae Petersheim flashed during the second-half run in 2022; he’s returning along with Jordan Stauffer and fullback Jimmy Neff, and the three will be joined by newcomers Drew Tibbins and Trevor Vollmer.

Speedsters Cameron Bergman and Bishop DeShields will feature at receiver, with Lincoln Graham behind them, while Patterson and Adam Shultz will tag-team at tight end. Peyton Leitch is back as the Braves' kicker/punter as well.

“It’s our second year with Coach Choi, so we’re just building on what we learned last year,” Petersheim said. “We got some young guys who are figuring out the system, and we’re excited about it.”

“We just scratched the surface of the Wing-T,” Choi said. “We’ve had the whole offseason to look at what we did last year and start tinkering. We went to clinics and talked to Wing-T specialists. One of my mentors is Bob Wolfrum up at Wyomissing, and there’s no better person to learn from. We’ve been able to utilize the knowledge we’ve gained to help our guys understand what we’re trying to do better. It’s a long-term project.”

McGrane and Jeremiah Garber have been stalwarts on the offensive line for the last few seasons, with Alex Wilkinson mixing in at times. The three will man the three interior spots. The two tackle positions are open for competition; Choi expects Damon Mancino, Landyn Cox and Michael Delp to vie for them.

“We’re gonna lean heavily on those three, but they all play our major positions in the Wing-T,” Choi said. “Our guards and center are everything. The tackle roles might be by committee, or it might be someone rising up and taking that spot for themselves. We’re gonna find out when we put the pads on.”

“We know all the plays, and because Coach has taught us all the positions, we have that versatility,” Garber said. “I’m playing center this year, but I’ve played the other spots before, so I can help the coaches get the new guys ready to play. We need that depth, especially with 30 guys on the roster.”

The Braves will be sticking to their 4-4 defensive alignment to start this year, with Patterson and Ashton Martin manning the defensive end spots and Garber and Wilkinson in the interior. McGrane, their leading tackler in 2022, is the man in the middle at linebacker. Stauffer, Neff and DeShields (who is moving in from the secondary) will join him. Meanwhile, Petersheim and Bergman return at cornerback and safety, respectively; Carter and Vollmer are expected to split snaps at the other corner spot.

“We’re almost the first and last resort in a way,” Patterson said. “We’re just trying to learn our reads and fine tune everything. Ashton’s progressed into a great asset for our line, and the rest of the young kids are getting tougher.”

“Playing inside linebacker my whole high school career, I feel like I know it inside and out now,” McGrane said. “The other guys are definitely learning more as we go. Big thing for us is just staying consistent.”

“Getting that experience last year was big for us,” Petersheim said. “The entire secondary’s kept working since then, and in my opinion, we’re in better shape now. It’s gonna be hard to pass on us. The younger guys are starting to get the hang of things as well.”

“I’ve been a 4-4 guy forever, and we just feel that it fits us better,” Choi said. “We get a lot of people in the box to stop the run, and we’ve been working on varying it a little more, especially if other teams spread it out against us. We have a ton of linebackers since there are so many out on the field, and the secondary can play man on the outside, which will let us blitz and attack the box more. I’m really pleased with our athleticism across the board.”

Pequea has been shackled at times in the past by their low roster numbers, but Choi pointed to Section Five rival Annville-Cleona as an example of how to build a successful program back up with a smaller team, praising Matt Gingrich for finding a template that can be used year in and year out.

That’s what Choi hopes to work toward with the Braves, which began with bringing back their youth program in recent years and resuming offseason work earlier than usual. They may be underdogs every game they play, but they’re ready to march ahead to their first goal: a winning season.

“When you’re an underdog and you win, you get the attention of people around you,” Garber said. “Then you just keep that rolling. I just want to see that momentum from last year continue into this season. That will help us keep growing the program.”

“I think the destination for us isn’t concrete wins,” Choi said. “At the end of the season, we don’t add up the results in the standings to say whether we had a successful season or not. We want to be able to battle through those challenges and obstacles. We don’t want to make any excuses about having a smaller roster. All that being said, I’m really competitive. I came back to help the program. The first time I was here, we didn’t get the job done. That’s the reason I came to Pequea in the first place. Every week, we come out as an underdog, and it’s something we as a program and community relish.”