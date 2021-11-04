After its season-ending 57-0 non-league football win over Biglerville on Thursday night, Pequea Valley’s 11 seniors linked arms and walked side-by-side from goalline to goalline in Kinzers. It was their final time together on a gridiron.

“It was great,” PV senior Jonathan Carter said. “I had a blast with them (seniors). I’ll never forget this.”

Thursday’s matchup was a makeup game rescheduled from Week One, when Biglerville postponed due to COVID-19. Thursday’s contest may appear as just a lopsided Week 11 game with no playoff implications between a pair of sub-.500 teams. But the win was an important one for the Braves (2-8 overall) in taking momentum into an offseason in which coach Jeff Werner hopes to improve the participation numbers. PV had 19 players Thursday, as it had for much of the season.

“This win is good for our program,” Werner said. “It’s a good stepping stone going into next year. ...the exciting thing about it is a lot of these guys will be back next year. I only have to replace one o-lineman.”

That o-line helped PV gather 316 total yards- of offense, the unit’s most since Week Two (348), with 194 coming on the ground, led by junior Darrell Beiler (eight carries, 61 yards, 1 TD) and sophomore Ricky Esh (8 carries, 80 yards, 1 TD).

But the PV defense shined the most by recording its first shutout, tallying 20 plays in which it held visiting Biglerville (0-10) to zero or negative yardage, and forcing six fumbles, four of them recovered by the Braves.

How it happened: Biglerville went backwards in its first three possessions for a combined total of negative-28 yards. The first of those possessions resulted in a Pequea Valley safety. The last of those possessions was a Canners’ fumble recovered by Braves’ defender Jesse Hoopes. Three plays later, Jonathan Carter took an end-around run on the left side for 11 yards to push Pequea Valley’s lead to 16-0. In between, Braves’ QB Peyton Temple connected with Dominic Wallace for a 31-yard TD strike.

PV pushed the advantage to 23-0 on an eight-play 63-yard drive capped by an Xavier Padilla 22-yard run on the left side.

With under 2 minutes, 30 seconds left in the first half, Biglerville committed its second fumble giveaway. Four plays later, Darrell Beiler hit paydirt on a 1-yard plunge to give PV a 30-0 lead at intermission.

Carter kept things rolling for PV with an 86-yard kickoff return for a score to open the second half, pushing the lead to 36-0.

The Braves’ ensuing drive was kept alive when a PV punt led to a Biglerville returner touching the ball as it hopped, with the Braves recovering at the Canners’ 28-yard line. On the next play, Ricky Esh chugged for a 28-yard rushing score to make it 44-0.

Biglerville’s fourth fumble giveaway was picked up by PV defender Evan Stoltzfus and returned 54 yards to give the Braves a 51-0 lead.

PV’s final score was a Peyton Temple 1-yard scamper.

Final word: Werner: “We have a lot of kids who never played football before (prior to this season). ...it seemed like tonight it all came together.”

BOX SCORE