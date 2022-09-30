The Pequea Valley football team earned its first win of the season Friday night at Columbia, shutting out the host Crimson Tide 16-0 in a matchup of Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Five teams.

The Braves led 7-0 at halftime courtesy of a 2-yard touchdown run from Dontae Petersheim.

Dueling interceptions by the Braves’ Darrell Beiler and the Tide’s Domo Diaz-Ellis closed out the half, but neither team was able to capitalize on the field position.

Diaz-Ellis had eight receptions and 110 receiving yards for Columbia. Artie Poindexter started the second half at quarterback for the Crimson Tide, completing 10-of-22 passes for 117 yards.

Turning point

After a 22-yard field goal by Peyton Leitch extended Pequea Valley’s lead, a 75-yard return on the subsequent kickoff gave Columbia new life. But a fumble on the Tide’s next play from scrimmage ended the threat and helped Pequea Valley complete the shutout.

Later, a 44-yard punt by Leitch forced Columbia to start inside its own 5-yard line. The Tide moved the ball to midfield, but another fumble gave the Braves possession. Four plays later, Orlando Stoltzfus (13 carries, 68 yards) scampered 35 yards to the house to set the final score.

Star of the game

Petersheim finished the contest with 103 yards on 22 carries.

Key statistic

Columbia lost the turnover battle 5-1 and had 102 penalty yards, stalling drives and wasting potential scoring opportunities.

Quotable

“Everybody needs to feel success,” Pequea Valley head coach Mike Choi said. “When you put in all this work, and you work as hard as we did, you need to feel some success eventually and we kind of reaped the rewards of our hard work. I’m really proud of this team.”

Up next

Pequea Valley (1-2 L-L, 1-5 overall) hosts Hamburg, while Columbia (0-3, 2-4) travels to Schuylkill Valley.