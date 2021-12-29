Cooper Eckert, come on down.

You’re the Lancaster-Lebanon League’s lone representative on the Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Class 5A team, which was released Wednesday.

Reporters from around the state nominated and then voted for the teams in all six classifications, and Eckert made the 5A list after his outstanding season catching passes for Warwick this past fall.

The senior had a league-best 73 receptions for a league-leading 1,172 yards with seven TD grabs, as Eckert helped the Warriors earn a share of the Section 2 championship, win a first-round D3-5A playoff game, and go back to the district quarterfinals.

Eckert, the Section 2 co-Wide Receiver of the Year and a first-team all-star selection, had a 14-catch effort in a win over Manheim Central, and he had a 200-yard receiving effort in a victory over Lampeter-Strasburg.

Here is the complete Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Class 5A team:

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Bobby McClosky, East Stroudsburg South -- 6-2, 180 sr.

Brad Birch, Gateway -- 6-0, 190 soph.

Colin O'Sullivan, Upper Dublin -- 6-0, 185 jr.

Carter Green, Penn-Trafford -- 5-10, 170 sr.

Running Back

Eric Nangle, Exeter Township -- 5-10, 175 sr.

Dayshawn Jacobs, West Chester Rustin -- 5-9, 175 sr.

Nick Singleton, Governor Mifflin -- 6-0, 218 sr.

Cade Yacamelli, Penn-Trafford -- 6-0, 205 sr.

Jontae Morris, Cedar Cliff -- 5-10, 160 sr.

Zyree Brooks, Spring Grove -- 5-8, 170 sr.

Wide Receiver

Patrick Body, Gateway -- 6-2, 175 sr.

Cooper Eckert, Warwick -- 5-9, 170 sr.

Jeff Nyamekye, Red Lion -- 6-0, 170 sr.

Tight End

Joey Schlaffer, Exeter Township -- 6-6, 210 jr.

Offensive Line

Trent Fraley, Moon Area -- 6-3, 290 sr.

Declan Ochendowski, Penn-Trafford -- 6-3, 240 sr.

Jonah Naugle, Governor Mifflin -- 6-2, 300 sr.

Caden Pustelak, Cathedral Prep -- 6-4, 305 sr.

Kyle Helm, Exeter Township -- 6-2, 315 sr.

Brandon Lawhorn-Moore, Kiski Area -- 6-6, 295 sr.

Athlete

Michael Parks, Cathedral Prep -- 5-8, 164 sr.

Brett Gerlach, Central Mountain -- 6-0, 180 sr.

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Anthony Smith, Shippensburg -- 6-7, 275 sr.

Enai White, Imhotep Charter -- 6-5, 235 sr.

Ben Bladel, Moon Area -- 6-0, 235 sr.

Keon Wylie, Imhotep Charter -- 6-3, 220 sr.

Linebacker

Jeremiah Hasley, Pine-Richland -- 6-3, 225 sr.

Ty Yocum, Exeter Township -- 6-0, 220 sr.

Trey Rock, Governor Mifflin -- 6-1, 215 sr.

Maurice Beverly, Imhotep Charter -- 6-0, 215 sr.

Micah Walizer, Central Mountain -- 5-11, 225 sr.

J.R. Strauss, Exeter Township -- 6-3, 210 sr.

Defensive Back

Tanner Maddocks, Fleetwood -- 6-1, 172 sr.

Jamir Reyes, Imhotep Charter -- 6-0, 185 sr.

Eden Johnson, Governor Mifflin -- 5-11, 185 sr.

Robert Dickerson, North Hills -- 6-0, 190 sr.

Specialist

Nate Millard, Daniel Boone -- 5-10, 150 sr.

Athlete

Parker Lawlor, Red Land -- 6-0, 175 jr.

DaMario Crawford, Cathedral Prep -- 5-10, 158 jr.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Nick Singleton, Governor Mifflin

COACH OF THE YEAR: John Ruane, Penn-Trafford

