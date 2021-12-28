Daniel Mueller has spent the last four seasons handling Lancaster Catholic’s punting and kicking duties, and along the way, he’s picked up multiple all-star awards for his booting prowess.

Tuesday, the Crusaders’ senior specialist added some more hardware for his case, earning Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Class 3A honors to his overflowing list of accomplishments.

Prep football writers from across the state nominated and then voted for the teams in all six classifications. Mueller was the only L-L League player to earn All-State Class 3A status.

Mueller, who committed to Villanova University to play football for the Wildcats, was the L-L League Section 3 first-team all-star punter this past fall after averaging 42 yards per boot, including a 62-yarder. He helped the Crusaders win four games and go to the District Three Class 3A playoffs.

Mueller also kicked a field goal, and he handled all of Catholic’s kicking and punting chores. He’s been a nationally ranked punter by Kohl’s Kicking Camps, and Mueller will go down as one of the best multi-purpose specialists to ever come out of the L-L League.

Here is the complete Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Class 3A list:

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Jeff Hoenstine, Central Martinsburg -- 5-9, 179 jr.

Jake Hall, North Schuylkill -- 6-0, 215 sr.

Tyler Gee, Loyalsock -- 5-10, 180 soph.

Dominico Spataro, Lakeland -- 5-9, 155 jr.

Marqui Adams, Neumann-Goretti -- 5-11, 175 sr.

Running Back

Landon Alexander, Central Valley -- 6-1, 190 sr.

London Montgomery, Scranton Prep -- 5-11, 190 jr.

Rocco Pulizzi, Montoursville -- 6-0, 180 sr.

Parker Gregg, Central Martinsburg -- 6-0, 185 sr.

Tommy Grabowski, Wyomissing -- 6-0, 200 sr.

Wide Receiver

Carson Persing, Danville -- 5-9, 170 jr.

Rian Glunk, Loyalsock -- 6-1, 175 jr.

Ramarion Whitehead, Hickory -- 6-1, 165 sr.

Joey Flail, North Schuylkill -- 6-0, 180 soph.

Ja'On Phillips, Sharon -- 5-9, 170 sr.

Tight End

Aiden Mack, Wyomissing -- 6-4, 220 sr.

Offensive Line

Jven Williams, Wyomissing -- 6-4, 310 jr.

Hunter Hanna, Montoursville -- 6-0, 235 sr.

Josh Waite, Central Martinsburg -- 6-3, 275 sr.

Nick Elko, Wyoming Area -- 6-3, 300 sr.

Gage Dlugonski, Grove City -- 6-2, 265 sr.

Athlete

Joey Menke, Boiling Springs -- 5-10, 170 sr.

Davion Hill, Loyalsock -- 6-1, 175 jr.

Diohnny Ruiz, Hamburg -- 5-11, 185 sr.

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Sean FitzSimmons, Central Valley -- 6-3, 280 sr.

Oliver Billotte, Clearfield -- 6-5, 255 sr.

Joey Fazzone, Hickory -- 6-2, 240 sr.

Jackson Tonya, Central Valley -- 6-2, 225 jr.

Lacota Dippre, Lakeland -- 6-3, 230 jr.

Tajae Broadie, Middletown -- 6-4, 240 sr.

Linebacker

Michael Golay, Scranton Prep -- 6-2, 240 sr.

Jack Bible, Central Valley -- 6-1, 205 sr.

Jackson Pryts, Hickory -- 6-4, 205 sr.

Matt Merritt, Central Valley -- 6-3, 215 sr.

Jack Miller, Wyomissing -- 5-11, 200 sr.

Mason Raup, Danville -- 6-0, 195 jr.

Defensive Back

Jayvin Thompson, Central Valley -- 6-2, 190 jr.

Carson Garvey, Boiling Springs -- 6-2, 190 sr.

Nevin Carter, Wyomissing -- 6-5, 190 sr.

DaVontay Brownfield, Elizabeth Forward -- 5-11, 178 sr.

Specialist

Serafino DeSantis, Central Valley -- 5-11, 180 jr.

Daniel Mueller, Lancaster Catholic -- 5-10, 180 sr.

Athlete

Amory Thompson, Wyomissing -- 6-1, 185 sr.

Raleigh Collins, Neumann-Goretti -- 6-2, 190 sr.

Robert Rossi, Scranton Prep -- 6-4, 195 sr.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jeff Hoenstine, Central Martinsburg

COACH OF THE YEAR: Mark Lyons, Central Valley

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage