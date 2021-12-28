After amassing one of the best single-season stat lines in Lancaster-Lebanon League football history, Columbia senior Robert Footman has been handsomely rewarded for his record-breaking efforts.

Tuesday, the Crimson Tide’s quarterback — who did something no league signal-caller has ever done this past fall — was honored with a Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Class 2A nod for the 2021 season.

Prep football writers from across the state nominated and then voted for the teams in all six classifications.

Footman, who made a triumphant return from a serious knee injury he suffered in his sophomore season to start the last two years behind center for Columbia, was the only L-L League player to earn all-state status in Class 2A, and he certainly earned it.

In 10 games — nine in the regular season, plus the District 3 Class 2A semifinals — Footman clicked on 178-of-294 passes for 3,084 yards with 34 touchdown tosses. He also rushed for 539 yards with 16 TD keepers, becoming the first QB in the 50-year history of the L-L League to pass for 3,000-plus yards, rush for 500-plus yards and account for 50 total touchdowns in a single season.

Footman earned L-L League Section 4 Outstanding Back of the Year and Offensive Back of the Year honors, and he was tabbed the L-L League Lions Club Section 4 Player of the Year for his fine season, when he quarterbacked Columbia to its first section championship since 2002 and into the district playoffs for the first time since 2012.

In the district playoff game against Upper Dauphin, Footman passed for an L-L League single-game record 536 yards, and he had five TD passes in a game three different times this past season.

Here is the complete Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Class 2A list:

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Jaren Brickner, Beaver Falls -- 6-0, 170 jr.

Kellan Stahl, Richland -- 5-11, 190 sr.

Robert Footman, Columbia -- 6-0, 185 sr.

Dylan Smoyer, Northern Lehigh -- 6-0, 180 sr.

Running Back

Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia -- 5-9, 190 sr.

Anthony Stallworth, Farrell -- 6-0, 190 sr.

Damon Crawley, Forest Hills -- 5-10, 192 sr.

Nijhay Burt, Steel Valley -- 6-0, 175 sr.

Luke McCoy, Laurel -- 5-9, 180 sr.

Jaymar Pearson, Sto-Rox -- 5-11, 190 sr.

Wide Receiver

Trevor Amorim, Northern Lehigh -- 6-0, 175 sr.

Jackson Byer, Conemaugh Township -- 5-11, 190 sr.

Kylon Wilson, Farrell -- 5-10, 165 jr.

Matt Whysong, Chestnut Ridge -- 6-0, 171 sr.

Offensive Line

Preston Williams, Farrell -- 6-2, 380 sr.

Carson Savitski, Southern Columbia -- 6-2, 250 sr.

RJ Schirg, Lackawanna Trail -- 6-2, 285 sr.

Matt Kelley, Mount Carmel -- 6-4, 319 jr.

Gabe Leffler, Southern Columbia -- 6-0, 195 sr.

Athlete

Levan McFadden, York Catholic -- 6-0, 175 jr.

Matt Machalik, Palmerton -- 6-0, 195 soph.

Julien Stellar, Mount Carmel -- 5-9, 185 sr.

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Ryan Brooks, Serra Catholic -- 6-2, 215 sr.

Derek Berlitz, Southern Columbia -- 6-2, 245 sr.

AJ Jimenez, Northern Lehigh -- 6-0, 185 jr.

Mason Imbt, Troy -- 6-3, 300 sr.

Linebacker

Taidon Strickland, Farrell -- 5-11, 205 sr.

Garrett Garcia, Southern Columbia -- 6-0, 185 soph.

Hunter Wall, Ridgway -- 5-10, 192 sr.

Anthony Jackson, Farrell -- 5-10, 210 sr.

Dominic Fetterolf, Southern Columbia -- 6-0, 190 fr.

Omar Stewart Jr., Farrell -- 6-2, 195 sr.

Defensive Back

Mehki Clark, Beaver Falls -- 5-11, 160 sr.

Pharoh Fisher, Serra Catholic -- 6-2, 180 sr.

Griffin LaRue, Richland -- 6-3, 192 sr.

Brett Misera, Northern Lehigh -- 6-1, 180 sr.

Specialist

Isaac Carter, Southern Columbia -- 5-11, 190 soph.

Athlete

Terrell Booth, Serra Catholic -- 6-0, 170 sr.

Joey Vevasis, Shenandoah Valley -- 5-8, 150 sr.

Dominic Allegretto, Ridgway -- 5-10, 174 sr.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jose Regus, Serra Catholic

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage