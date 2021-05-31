HARRISBURG — The curtain came down Monday on standout prep football careers for five Lancaster-Lebanon League players who became household names around our little neck of the woods.

Warwick teammates Joey McCracken, Nolan Rucci and Caleb Schmitz, Manheim Township’s Evan Clark and McCaskey’s Sam Hershey represented the league in the 64th Big 33 game at Landis Field. And that fearsome five-pack of all-state talent helped Pennsylvania blank Maryland 20-0, as McCracken and Clark each tossed a touchdown pass in the victory.

After Pennsylvania took a 7-0 lead when Pittsburgh Central Catholic’s Bralen Henderson returned a fumble 14 yards for a TD with 3:56 to go in the first quarter — with Hershey tacking on the PAT kick — Clark rifled a 64-yard TD strike to Central York’s Judah Tomb for a 13-0 lead midway through the second quarter.

“I saw the safety cheat over to the other side so I knew Judah was going to be wide open,” said Clark, a Penn State recruit who completed 8 of 12 passes for 110 yards. “It was into the wind so I had to put a little extra muscle into it. It was a great catch.”

“This whole thing,” Clark added, “has been a blast.”

McCracken capped Monday’s scoring, zipping a 20-yard TD pass to Malik Cooper from St. Joe’s Prep to ice it with 1:30 to play. McCracken went 5 for 11 for 33 yards with the TD toss.

“I felt some pressure from the backside so I had to step up,” said McCracken, a Maine recruit. “I saw Cooper in the back of the end zone so I threw it up there for him and he made one heck of a grab. That was pretty cool. I have no complaints whatsoever. This has been an awesome experience, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

Pennsylvania’s defense did the rest, holding Maryland to 83 rushing yards on 30 attempts — just 2.8 yards per carry — while forcing five turnovers; Pennsylvania scooped up four fumbles and had a pick, as Maryland managed 159 yards, seven first downs and zero points. Pennsylvania also stopped Maryland cold in its tracks on multiple fourth-down situations.

Pennsylvania blanked Maryland 21-0 in the 2019 game, after Maryland connected on three field goals for a 9-6 win in 2018. Maryland hasn’t scored a TD in a Big 33 game since 2017.

Schmitz, a Cincinnati recruit and freshly minted Manheim Touchdown Club Player of the Year, didn’t have any catches from his wideout spot, but he had a key special teams tackle.

Rucci, a Wisconsin recruit and two-time reigning Manheim Touchdown Club Lineman of the Year, dominated at offensive tackle, helping to blow open holes as Pennsylvania piled up 228 yards and 14 first downs.

Hershey, a Lock Haven recruit, hit a pair of PAT attempts and handled the kickoff chores, but he had a 43-yard field goal attempt blocked. He also trotted on to attempt a 50-yarder, but a penalty wiped out the play.

No matter, as Pennsylvania ended up pitching a shutout — and the five L-L League reps were right in the middle of all of it.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage