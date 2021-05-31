Pennsylvania quarterback Joey McCracken (11) from Warwick pitches the ball out to a running back against Maryland during first-half action of the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School on Monday May 31, 2021.
HARRISBURG — The curtain came down Monday on standout prep football careers for five Lancaster-Lebanon League players who became household names around our little neck of the woods.
Warwick teammates Joey McCracken, Nolan Rucci and Caleb Schmitz, Manheim Township’s Evan Clark and McCaskey’s Sam Hershey represented the league in the 64th Big 33 game at Landis Field. And that fearsome five-pack of all-state talent helped Pennsylvania blank Maryland 20-0, as McCracken and Clark each tossed a touchdown pass in the victory.
Pennsylvaniaplayers representing the Lancaster-Lebanon League Sam Hershey, left, (10) from McCaskey, Joey McCracken (11) from Warwick, Caleb Schmitz (34) from Warwick, Evan Clark (3) from Manheim Twp. and Nolan Rucci (66) from Warwick, after beating Maryland 20-0 in the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania captain Nolan Rucci (66) from Warwick, shakes hands with the Maryland captain’s after the coin toss before the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania's Brock Gingrich (51) from Cocalico, representing last years team that could not play because of the pandemic, during halftime of the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania's Bralen Henderson (81) from Pittsburgh Central Catholic, picks up a fumble and runs in for the touchdown against Maryland during first half action of the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania's Aeden Holler (18) from Loyalsock, with the strip sack on Maryland quarterback Billy Atkins (10) from Mt. St. Joesph Md., during first half action of the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania's Nolan Rucci (66) from Warwick, pancakes Maryland's Greg Hollis (14) from Dundalk Md., during second half action of the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania quarterback Joey McCacken (11) from Warwick, throws a pass against Maryland during second half action of the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania quarterback Joey McCracken (11) from Warwick, avoids the rush by Maryland's Taevion Clarke (8) from Wide Md., during second half action of the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania quarterback Joey McCracken (11) from Warwick, looks to pass against Maryland during second half action of the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania kicker Sam Hershey (10) from McCaskey, has his field goal blocked by Maryland's Tre Jordan III (17) from Calvert Hall Md., during second half action of the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania's Ky’Ron Craggette (6) from Connellsville Area, finds a hole in the Maryland defense during second half action of the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania's Nolan Rucci (66) takes on Maryland's Kris Caine (10) from West Lake Md., during second half action of the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania's Malik Cooper (16) from St. Joe’s Prep, takes off after a cath against Maryland during first half action of the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania quarterback Joey McCracken (11) from Warwick, throws a pass against Maryland during first half action of the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania's Cam’Ron Stewart (11) from Governor Mifflin, puts the pressure on Maryland quarterback Brian Plummer (5) from Quince Orchard Md., during first half action of the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania quarterback Evan Clark (3) from Manheim Twp., throws a pass against Maryland during first half action of the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania's Caleb Schmitz (34) from Warwick, goes out for a pass against Maryland during first half action of the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania's Nolan Rucci (66) from Warwick, looks back at his quarterback against Maryland during first half action of the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania quarterback Joey McCracken (11) from Warwick pitches the ball out to a running back against Maryland during first-half action of the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School on Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania's Caleb Schmitz (34) from Warwick, takes on a Maryland defender rushing the punter, during first half action of the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania quarterback Joey McCracken (11) from Warwick, gets swallowed up my Maryland's Tommy Akingbeesote (0) from CH Flowers Md., during first half action of the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania's Nolan Rucci (66) from Warwick, takes on Maryland's Kris Caine (10) from West Lake Md., during first half action of the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania quarterback Evan Clark (3) from Manheim Twp., launches a bomb downfield against Maryland during first half action of the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania's Nolan Rucci (66) from Warwick, looks to the sidelines against Maryland during first half action of the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania quarterback Evan Clark (3) from Manheim Twp., looks for the call from the sidelines against Maryland during first half action of the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania's Sam Deron (99) from Honesdale, tackles Maryland's Roman Hemby (3) from John Carroll Md., for a loss during first half action of the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania kicker Sam Hershey (10) from McCaskey, kicks off to Maryland during first half action of the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania kicker Sam Hershey (10) from McCaskey, counts his players before kicking off to Maryland during first half action of the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania's Cam’Ron Stewart (11) from Governor Mifflin, drags down Maryland's Jalil Farooq (1) from Wise, Md, for a loss during first half action of the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania's Khalil Dinkins (8) from North Allegheny, just misses a catch as Maryland's Harley Chantz (24) from Landon, Md., during first half action of the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvaniaplayers representing the Lancaster-Lebanon League Sam Hershey, left, (10) from McCaskey, Joey McCracken (11) from Warwick, Caleb Schmitz (34) from Warwick, Evan Clark (3) from Manheim Twp. and Nolan Rucci (66) from Warwick, after beating Maryland 20-0 in the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania captain Nolan Rucci (66) from Warwick, shakes hands with the Maryland captain’s after the coin toss before the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania's Brock Gingrich (51) from Cocalico, representing last years team that could not play because of the pandemic, during halftime of the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania's Bralen Henderson (81) from Pittsburgh Central Catholic, picks up a fumble and runs in for the touchdown against Maryland during first half action of the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania's Aeden Holler (18) from Loyalsock, with the strip sack on Maryland quarterback Billy Atkins (10) from Mt. St. Joesph Md., during first half action of the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania's Nolan Rucci (66) from Warwick, pancakes Maryland's Greg Hollis (14) from Dundalk Md., during second half action of the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania quarterback Joey McCacken (11) from Warwick, throws a pass against Maryland during second half action of the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania quarterback Joey McCracken (11) from Warwick, avoids the rush by Maryland's Taevion Clarke (8) from Wide Md., during second half action of the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania quarterback Joey McCracken (11) from Warwick, looks to pass against Maryland during second half action of the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania kicker Sam Hershey (10) from McCaskey, has his field goal blocked by Maryland's Tre Jordan III (17) from Calvert Hall Md., during second half action of the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania's Ky’Ron Craggette (6) from Connellsville Area, finds a hole in the Maryland defense during second half action of the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania's Nolan Rucci (66) takes on Maryland's Kris Caine (10) from West Lake Md., during second half action of the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania's Malik Cooper (16) from St. Joe’s Prep, takes off after a cath against Maryland during first half action of the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania quarterback Joey McCracken (11) from Warwick, throws a pass against Maryland during first half action of the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania's Cam’Ron Stewart (11) from Governor Mifflin, puts the pressure on Maryland quarterback Brian Plummer (5) from Quince Orchard Md., during first half action of the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania quarterback Evan Clark (3) from Manheim Twp., throws a pass against Maryland during first half action of the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania's Caleb Schmitz (34) from Warwick, goes out for a pass against Maryland during first half action of the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania's Nolan Rucci (66) from Warwick, looks back at his quarterback against Maryland during first half action of the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania quarterback Joey McCracken (11) from Warwick pitches the ball out to a running back against Maryland during first-half action of the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School on Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania's Caleb Schmitz (34) from Warwick, takes on a Maryland defender rushing the punter, during first half action of the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania quarterback Joey McCracken (11) from Warwick, gets swallowed up my Maryland's Tommy Akingbeesote (0) from CH Flowers Md., during first half action of the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania's Nolan Rucci (66) from Warwick, takes on Maryland's Kris Caine (10) from West Lake Md., during first half action of the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania quarterback Evan Clark (3) from Manheim Twp., launches a bomb downfield against Maryland during first half action of the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania's Nolan Rucci (66) from Warwick, looks to the sidelines against Maryland during first half action of the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania quarterback Evan Clark (3) from Manheim Twp., looks for the call from the sidelines against Maryland during first half action of the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania's Sam Deron (99) from Honesdale, tackles Maryland's Roman Hemby (3) from John Carroll Md., for a loss during first half action of the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania kicker Sam Hershey (10) from McCaskey, kicks off to Maryland during first half action of the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania kicker Sam Hershey (10) from McCaskey, counts his players before kicking off to Maryland during first half action of the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania's Cam’Ron Stewart (11) from Governor Mifflin, drags down Maryland's Jalil Farooq (1) from Wise, Md, for a loss during first half action of the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
Pennsylvania's Khalil Dinkins (8) from North Allegheny, just misses a catch as Maryland's Harley Chantz (24) from Landon, Md., during first half action of the 64th Big 33 Football Classic on Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Monday May 31, 2021.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
After Pennsylvania took a 7-0 lead when Pittsburgh Central Catholic’s Bralen Henderson returned a fumble 14 yards for a TD with 3:56 to go in the first quarter — with Hershey tacking on the PAT kick — Clark rifled a 64-yard TD strike to Central York’s Judah Tomb for a 13-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
“I saw the safety cheat over to the other side so I knew Judah was going to be wide open,” said Clark, a Penn State recruit who completed 8 of 12 passes for 110 yards. “It was into the wind so I had to put a little extra muscle into it. It was a great catch.”
“This whole thing,” Clark added, “has been a blast.”
McCracken capped Monday’s scoring, zipping a 20-yard TD pass to Malik Cooper from St. Joe’s Prep to ice it with 1:30 to play. McCracken went 5 for 11 for 33 yards with the TD toss.
“I felt some pressure from the backside so I had to step up,” said McCracken, a Maine recruit. “I saw Cooper in the back of the end zone so I threw it up there for him and he made one heck of a grab. That was pretty cool. I have no complaints whatsoever. This has been an awesome experience, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
Pennsylvania’s defense did the rest, holding Maryland to 83 rushing yards on 30 attempts — just 2.8 yards per carry — while forcing five turnovers; Pennsylvania scooped up four fumbles and had a pick, as Maryland managed 159 yards, seven first downs and zero points. Pennsylvania also stopped Maryland cold in its tracks on multiple fourth-down situations.
Pennsylvania blanked Maryland 21-0 in the 2019 game, after Maryland connected on three field goals for a 9-6 win in 2018. Maryland hasn’t scored a TD in a Big 33 game since 2017.
Rucci, a Wisconsin recruit and two-time reigning Manheim Touchdown Club Lineman of the Year, dominated at offensive tackle, helping to blow open holes as Pennsylvania piled up 228 yards and 14 first downs.
Hershey, a Lock Haven recruit, hit a pair of PAT attempts and handled the kickoff chores, but he had a 43-yard field goal attempt blocked. He also trotted on to attempt a 50-yarder, but a penalty wiped out the play.
No matter, as Pennsylvania ended up pitching a shutout — and the five L-L League reps were right in the middle of all of it.