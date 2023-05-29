HARRISBURG — Cam Jones’ reputation preceded him to the Big 33 Classic Sunday night.

He was a true shut-down corner at Wilson the past three seasons, so good opposing teams rarely — if ever — threw to his side of the field.

He was hoping that against a star-studded Maryland team that he would be tested in his final high school game.

Didn’t happen.

Jones was involved in one early pass breakup but otherwise saw Maryland’s other quarterbacks throw to the other side of the field most of the night. It almost seemed intentional.

“I was staying ready in case anything happened,” Jones said after Pennsylvania secured its fourth straight win in the series, holding off Maryland 31-27 at Bishop McDevitt’s Rocco Ortenzio Stadium. “Still doing my technique and my footwork to make sure if the ball did come I was there to break it up or intercept it.”

Jones didn’t get many opportunities to make plays in the secondary but his teammates did as Maryland drove the field in the final minute looking for the winning score. It had a first down at the Pennsylvania 42 with 46 seconds left and nearly got the go-ahead score on the final play of the game.

Rhamir Stewart of Imhotep Charter knocked away a potential scoring pass inside the 10 as time expired to preserve the Keystoners’ seventh win in the last eight years.

“They really started moving it, but I knew our guys were going to step up,” said Exeter’s Anthony Caccese, the other Berks County player selected for the game — he and Jones joined one more fellow Lancaster-Lebanon League rep, LB Rocco Daugherty of Manheim Central, on the roster. “We’ve got some dawgs on the D-line, and our secondary stepped up big there at the end.”

Pennsylvania came up with three sacks on the final drive to slow down Maryland’s last-minute bid.

“We just knew we had to stay together,” said Jones who played almost every defensive series at corner, “stay locked in and trust each other that when the game was on the line we had each other’s back and knew we were gonna get the win.”

Pennsylvania had dominated recent Big 33 Classics with its staunch defense; it allowed just one touchdown in winning the last three games over rival Maryland.

This time the Keystoners defense had trouble getting off the field. It allowed Maryland to run 61 plays and total 319 yards. It allowed the go-ahead score with 2:29 left.

Pennsylvania’s winning score came on a deep fade, with Dallastown’s Kelly Johnson pulling in a beautifully thrown ball from Upper Dublin’s Colin O’Sullivan with 1:15 remaining.

One play earlier Johnson took a short crossing routes and turned on the jets for a 55-yard score, but Team Pennsylvania was called for an illegal block on the play at the 31.

Maryland took its only lead with 2:29 remaining when quarterback Sean Johnson made a nifty cut inside to complete a 10-yard option TD run for a 27-24 lead. The 80-yard scoring was kept alive six players earlier when Pennsylvania was penalized on a fourth-down stop at its 36.

Maryland pulled within 24-20 on Sean Williams’ 4-yard TD run with 2:44 left in the third quarter. The score was set up by a 58-yard reception by Max Moss to the 20.

The Keystoners went up 17-7 just before halftime when Sincere Smith of Westinghouse returned a punt 66 yards for a score. Earlier in the half, the California of Pennsylvania recruit returned a for PA 59 yards, though it was called back by a penalty.

The Pennsylvania defense came up big at the end of the first half to preserve a 17-7 lead, stopping Maryland’s Max Moss 1 yard short of the goal line after a 4-yard catch. Time ran out before Maryland could get off another play.

The Keystoners, with the 6-7, 280-pound Caccese starting at right tackle and going most of the way there, were able to establish an effective running game. They totaled 129 rushing yards and averaged 6.1 yards per carry.

“I think we really stepped up when it came to game time,” said Caccese, who will play next season at the University of Delaware. “We were blocking amazingly. The QB wasn’t getting too much pressure and we were moving pretty well on the run. It worked out really well.”

Johnson was named Pennsylvania’s MVP after catching nine passes for 161 yards. Jones, who will play next season at Holy Cross, noticed Johnson’s ability in practice and sought him out in order to test himself.

“He’s a great receiver,” Jones said. “I made a joke at practice one day. I said: ‘I’ve gotta come to your side, get some work.’ He got me a few times but it helped me prepare for a game like this.”