SHILLINGTON — Make that two wins in a row for Exeter over Governor Mifflin.

Last fall, the Eagles upended the previously undefeated Mustangs in the District Three Class 5A championship game. Friday night, in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two opener between the longtime Berks County rivals, Exeter did it again.

Penn State commit Joey Schlaffer caught four passes, including a 31-yard touchdown grab, he completed a pass on a trick play for 30 yards, and he chipped in with a 9-yard TD run for the Eagles, who roughed up host Mifflin 36-6 for a 1-0 start in league play.

“Any time we can come over here to Shillington and get a W against the Mustangs, it’s always a great thing,” Schlaffer said. “We had great practices through and through all week. We always say we win games Monday through Thursday, and I feel like we did that this week. The scoreboard speaks for itself.”

Exeter improved to 4-0 overall; Mifflin dipped to 1-3.

Turning point

Already up 8-0 on QB Mason Rotelli’s 5-yard keeper and a 2-point conversion, Exeter went for the jugular in the second quarter. Schlaffer, a former QB in Exeter’s feeder system, lobbed a 30-yard completion to Carter Redding, setting up his own 9-yard TD rumble for a 15-0 lead, and the Eagles were on their way.

Stars of the game

Schlaffer for sure, and Rotelli had a steady night behind center, clicking on 7-of-10 passes for 91 yards, including the TD toss to Schlaffer, and he also piled up 88 yards on 12 keepers. Richie Karstien also had a big night toting the rock for the Eagles, with 133 yards on 17 carries, as Exeter took advantage of its talented O-line up front to out-gain Mifflin 413-29.

Key statistic

It didn’t end up hurting them in the end, but the Eagles survived 14 penalties for 100 yards.

Quotable

“We’ve had a lot of bad nights on this field,” Exeter coach Matt Bauer said. “Tonight, we came to play. Our kids weren’t going to be denied. Last year was great. But these kids are trying to create their own identities, and this was a big step toward that. Everyone stepped up, everyone played well, everyone was unselfish and spread the ball around, and we controlled the line of scrimmage.”

Up next

Both teams continue Section Two play next Friday; Exeter travels to Lebanon, while Mifflin hits the road to Muhlenberg.

