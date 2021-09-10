Spearheaded by three touchdown runs by senior quarterback Eli Warfel and a dominant defensive performance, Penn Manor defeated Northeastern 21-9 in a non-conference football game Friday.

Warfel plunged in from a yard out after the Comets had forced a punt and started a drive in Northeastern territory, a common theme all night.

Earlier, Warfel broke open a defensive tussle by racing right up the middle and outracing the entire defense for a 63-yard touchdown to put the Comets (2-1) up 14-3.

The Bobcats (1-2) answered quickly, however, when Caden Perez raced 40 yards for a score.

Key Statistic: A first half full of offensive miscues and defensive domination saw Penn Manor force turnovers on Northeastern’s first two drives. In fact, the Bobcats gave the ball away on two of their first five plays. Despite starting deep in Northeastern territory, however, the Comets could not muster a first down, let alone put points on the board.

The Bobcats finally began moving the ball on their third drive, but self-inflicted mistakes once again cost them dearly. It appeared that Northeastern would strike first when quarterback Dalton Moyer scrambled to his left and found Ryley Dufalt streaking across the middle. Dufalt took it in from there for a 47-yard touchdown. The play, however, was negated by a crackback block penalty.

Star of the game: Two plays later, Penn Manor linebacker Jimmy Keck made back-to-back huge plays with a six-yard sack, his second of the game, followed by an interception of a screen pass which he returned 25 yards to the Northeastern 29-yard line.

Turning Point: This time the Comets took advantage of the great field position granted by a defensive turnover. Quarterback Eli Warfel made a huge play on third and five, eluding a sack, and racing 7 yards for a first down. On the next play, running back Ethan Aldeman raced to his right, scampering for 16 yards to the 1-yard line.

Warfel took over from there, plunging in from the 1 for the game’s first score.

After being pinned deep on its own six-yard line, the Bobcats finally moved the ball first time all night, converting four first downs to move down to the Comets’ 1-yard line. The drive was highlighted by a 21-yard run by Rylie Dufalt and a 16-yard pass from Dalton Moyer to Adam Stockboyer.

That is, however, when the Penn Manor defense once again stiffened, stifling two running attempts for no gain and then forcing and incomplete pass. The defensive stand forced Northeastern to kick a 19-yard field goal to pull within 7-3 at the half.