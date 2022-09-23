Penn Manor used a 27-0 third quarter to blow open a close game and cruise to a 36-7 victory over Reading in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One game Friday night at Millersville.

Quick Comet scores

Leading 10-0 going into the second half, the Comets (3-2 overall, 2-0 L-L Section One) scored three times in the first minute-and-a-half of the third quarter.

Quarterback Eli Warfel got the party started with a 35-yard touchdown sprint right down the middle of the field.

From there, the defense and special teams took over. Two straight kickoffs pinned the Red Knights (2-3, 0-2) inside their own 10-yard-line, and each time the Penn Manor defense capitalized with turnovers that were turned into defensive touchdowns. The first came when Sekai Lewis scooped up a fumbled pitch and rambled into the end zone and the second when linebacker Jordan Martin ripped the ball out of a ballcarrier’s hands and rambled 20 yards for a score, marking the third touchdown of the night for the Comet defense.

Running back Jonathan Osman finished off the third quarter onslaught with a 56-yard run.

Defenses dominate

The first half saw a defensive slugfest as Reading and Penn Manor took turns fending off the opposing offenses, albeit in different ways.

The Comets defense took the more traditional route, dominating at the line of scrimmage, stifling the Reading run game and totally stymieing the passing attack. In all, the Red Knights went three-and-out on their first three drives, netting 9 total yards on eight runs and four incompletions.

The Reading defense took more of a bend-but-don’t-break approach while forcing timely turnovers and coming up with huge stops.

After forcing a fumble on the Comets’ first play from scrimmage, Reading allowed a 34-yard run by Noah Bolin. Two plays later, however, the Knights defense forced a second fumble.

Later in the first quarter, after allowing Penn Manor to drive down to its 3-yard line thanks to a 31-yard run by DeShaun Stanley, the Reading defense came up with a huge stand, forcing two straight losses on running plays followed by an incompletion in the end zone.

The Comets were forced to settle for a field goal, which was booted through by Peter Skiadas.

Turning point

Appropriately enough, the first touchdown of the night was also scored by the defense. Late in the first half, Comet linebacker Osman stepped in front of a Reading pass and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown.

Reading battles

Reading’s offense got going a bit late in the first half, thanks to the athleticism and creativity of quarterback Amier Burdine, who eluded tacklers en route to runs of 47 and 17 yards.

The Knights, however, were once again turned away by the Comet defense when Kyle Furnier intercepted a pass in the end zone.

Reading finally got on the board in the fourth quarter when running back Ryan Roman capped off a solid drive with a 1-yard touchdown plunge.