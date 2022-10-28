Penn Manor got off to a quick start Friday night and never looked back.

Backed by six touchdowns in the first half, the Comets cruised past host McCaskey 42-6 in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One finale for both teams.

The Comets scored three times in the opening quarter and added three more in the second.

“That was a goal of ours, to come out and not hesitate in anything we were doing,” Penn Manor coach John Brubaker said of the quick start. “There’s always that chance of complacency with a last game like that. We kept that in check.”

Players of the game

Quarterback Eli Warfel and running back Jonathan Osman had a hand in all six Comet touchdowns.

Warfel rushed for two scores and threw for two more. He finished with 75 yards rushing and 170 yards passing.

Osman hauled in a 20-yard TD pass from Warfel and added two scores on the ground, including a 90-yard burst early in the second quarter that put the Comets ahead 28-0.

Key statistic

The 42 points marked a season high for the Comets, who finished 3-3 in the section and 5-5 overall.

“Our season was a success,” Brubaker said. “Certainly, everybody wants to win more football games, but we were competitive and we battled, so we’re happy with that.”

McCaskey skid

After winning its season opener, the Tornado (0-6, 1-9) closed the season with nine consecutive losses and were outscored during the skid 422-66.

Quotable

“We came out here and played hard,” Brubaker said. “The kids should be proud of that. I’m happy for our seniors, they had a good game and a lot of memories tonight.”