Through off-again, on-again rain showers and with lightning flashing in the distance, Noah Bolin’s 22-yard touchdown run with 4:22 left in the fourth quarter lifted Penn Manor to a 16-12 win over Conestoga Valley in the nonleague season opener for both teams Friday night in Millersville.

The junior running back finished with a team-high 73 yards on 10 carries, but it was his fourth-quarter run that stood out. The Comets had been struggling to extend their 9-6 lead — with two possessions inside the Buckskins’ 10 yielding no points.

But trailing for the first time since the second quarter, the Comets’ offense found a spark. Quarterback Eli Warfel picked up 41 yards on back-to-back runs, putting the Comets at CV's 34. A 6-yard pass and pair of 3-yard runs set up Bolin’s sprint up the middle.

The Buckskins tried to rally — piecing together an eight-play drive. But after one successful fourth-down conversion, the Comets’ defense delivered a stop, forcing a turnover on downs at CV's 48 with 2:11 left in the game.

Conestoga Valley took a 12-9 lead with 8:06 left in the fourth quarter on a big strike from Macoy Kneisley. The junior quarterback hit Avery Tran down the left side for a 95-yard touchdown pass. Kneisley finished with 138 yards (5-for-18) in the loss, snapping the Buckskins’ five-game winning streak from 2020.

The game kicked off 55 minutes late because of the storms that thrashed Lancaster County in the early evening Friday — and it took even longer for either offense to settle in. The Buckskins and Comets combined for just 30 yards from the line of scrimmage in the first quarter.

Conestoga Valley finally broke through early in the second when Nick Tran snapped off a 20-yard run to cap a quick four-play, 51-yard drive that was boosted by a Comets’ personal foul penalty.

The Comets carried a 9-6 lead into halftime thanks to a great special teams play, a great defensive play, and good offensive possession. After Conestoga Valley had taken a 6-0 lead, the Comets next drive stalled at the Buckskins’ 35. Penn Manor punter Peter Skiadas pinned Conestoga Valley at its own 2, and Dhamir Wesley came up with the tackle for a safety on the next play — cutting the Buckskins’ lead to 6-2.

After the kickoff, the Comets quickly marched 54 yards on nine plays, capped by Warfel's 7-yard run. Warfel finished with a game-high 17 carries for 53 yards as the Comets had five players combine to rush for 223 yards.

The Buckskins will return to action next week when they host Garden Spot, and the Comets will look to make it two in a row when they visit Lampeter-Strasburg.