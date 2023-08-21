Penn Manor might have slipped under the average local football fan’s radar last year, seeing as the Comets placed in the middle of the pack in almost every respect.

There was a 5-5 overall record, a 3-3 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One record, fourth place out of seven teams in that section, and ninth in the 17-team District Three Class 6A power rankings.

Entering the 2023 season, the ninth for head coach John Brubaker, Penn Manor is also a team of strong returning veterans in some areas, like offensive line and safeties, but with question marks at several other spots, including quarterback.

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section One • PIAA: Class 6A • Head coach: John Brubaker (ninth season, 21-57) • Base offense: Triple Option • Base defense: Odd Stack • 2022 results: 5-5 (3-3 L-L) • Key players returning: DB Kyle Furnier, RB-LB Mikey Hollister, OG-DT Sekai Lewis, OT Carter Rachor, RB-LB Kyle Schmidtke, RB-LB Willard Smith, OG Kyle Sullenberger, TE-DE Dhamir Wesley.

About the offense

The strength of the Comets is in their offensive line: Junior center Jamaal Millisock, senior guard Kyle Sullenberger, sophomore guard Elijah Hess, and senior tackles Carter Rachor and Lonnie Hill.

Brubaker said he has five more quality linemen behind them, so he feels his skill players will have an opportunity to develop. They will also have help from senior tight end Dhamir Wesley, who has received NCAA offers from Delaware and Villanova. Wesley is the only returning player with more than 100 yards of offense from a year ago.

Quarterback is the position that must develop most quickly. No less than five players could step into the role of running the triple-option, but four have never taken a varsity snap under center. Brubaker said sophomores Joel Boas and Colin Robinson had great summers, while senior Kyle Furnier, who did have a handful of pass attempts last year, has shown some promise as well.

Penn Manor does have two fullbacks returning. Juniors Kyle Schmidtke and Willard Smith will lead the way while senior Mikey Hollister and Dhonyai Loy and junior Jack Warfel gain experience at the tailback and slotback spots.

Seniors Joseph Ruiz and Christian Jordan, along with juniors Nate Ruiz and Jahmai Torres will make up the receiving corps.

The Comets averaged 20.5 points per game last year.

2023 SCHEDULE (All games kick off at 7 p.m. unless noted. Penn Manor home games are played at Millerville University's Pucillo Field.) • Aug. 25: Conestoga Valley • Sept. 1: Lampeter-Strasburg • Sept. 8: at Solanco • Sept. 15: at Cedar Crest • Sept. 22: at Reading (Albright College Stadium) • Sept. 29: Hempfield • Oct. 6: at Daniel Boone • Oct. 13: at Wilson • Oct. 20: Manheim Township • Oct. 27: McCaskey

About the defense

Penn Manor could line up in various formations, and in the middle of it all will be returning starter senior Sekai Lewis at interior lineman. Lewis recorded 22 tackles last year. Wesley will line up at one of the ends, and while several others could be on the other side, junior Josue Isosa has shown potential to take that spot.

Schmidtke, the leading tackler from 2022 with 75 stops, will lead the inside linebackers, including Smith and junior Shawn Morant. On the outside, Hollister and Torres will be lined up.

One of the deepest positions for the Comets on defense are the safety spots, with Furnier and senior Kyle Rothan leading the way. Furnier had 36 tackles and two interceptions a year ago. The aforementioned receiving corps all could see time at corner.

Penn Manor allowed 23.6 points per game last season.

Intangibles

The Comets were the last team out of the district playoffs last year, so just a bit of improvement can result in large rewards.

“That’s given us a bit of a hunger,” Brubaker said. “One game away, and if you drill it down, maybe a play away.”

Some of that improvement may have already come in the preseason, as Penn Manor had its facilities completed, allowing for a better offseason and weightlifting programs.

The last word

This season could go in any direction, but if the offensive line can provide protection from Week One onward, it will give players in newer positions chances to adjust and even get away with some early season mistakes. If that does happen, the Comets will be a dangerous opponent, especially in the second half of the year.

“For us it’s just going to come down to having discipline under fire,” Brubaker said.