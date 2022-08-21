It took awhile, but Penn Manor's football team finally found its footing last fall in its seventh season under coach John Brubaker. The Comets finished 5-5 overall, their first non-losing season since 2014.

“It’s been a culture-building process,” Brubaker said. “As a coach, that should have happened a lot quicker. That’s OK. All along I think we were changing things, and changing things in a positive way, and it didn’t always relate to wins on Friday night. Last year was great, but 5-5 left these kids a little hungry.”

Hungry for more.

“We’re a confident group,” Penn Manor senior quarterback Eli Warfel said. “We think we can get out and compete with the best in Section One.”

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section One • PIAA: Class 6A • Head coach: John Brubaker (eighth season, 16-52) • Base offense: Triple Option, Spread • Base defense: 4-2-5, 3-3 • 2021 results: 5-5 (1-4 L-L) • Key players returning: RB Noah Bolin, LB Adam Ditmer, TE-DE Mike Evans, WR-LB Q.J. Hanna, RB-LB Jimmy Keck, OG-DE Jordan Martin, RB-LB Jon Osman, DT Sebastian Rivera, K-P Peter Skiadas, WR-DB DeShawn Staley, RB-LB Spencer Stuart, C-DT Kyle Sullenberger, WR-DB Clark Wagstaff, QB-DB-P Eli Warfel, OT-DT Ty Washington, C-DT Peyton Witmer.

The Comets haven’t done that in about a decade. But the confidence stems from building off 2021 with eight returning starters on both sides of the ball going into this season, with a group of 16 seniors on the roster to collectively lead the charge.

“It’s the biggest group of seniors I’ve had here,” Brubaker said. “A lot of these kids are going to be integral in what we’re trying to accomplish this year.”

About the offense

Warfel, who passed for 712 yards, rushed for 416 yards and accounted for 13 touchdowns last fall, is a second-year QB in the Comets’ Spread/Option offensive attack.

He’ll be fronted by returning O-linemen Jordan Martin, Peyton Witmer and Kyle Sullenberger. Meanwhile, Ty Washington and Sebastian Rivera, both D-line starters last season, will also take on starting roles on the O-line.

Those road-graders will open gaps for the Comets' deep running back room, spearheaded by workhorse Jonathan Osman, who rushed for 246 yards last season.

Tight end Dhamir Wesley returns, and Mike Evans is expected to be a key cog at that spot as well.

The Comets also return their top three receiving threats in DeShawn Stanley (16-285, 3 TDs), Clark Wagstaff (9-180, 2 TDs) and Q.J. Hanna (6-69, 2 TDs).

Assistant coach Joel Boas, a Penn Manor alum and third-year Comets' assistant, is taking on the role of offensive coordinator, with some direction from John Manion, who is returning to the coaching game after a historic career at Lampeter-Strasburg.

“Having Manion on the coaching staff now really helps,” Warfel said. “When we practice he’ll be behind me, helping me through my reads.”

About the defense

Brubaker will again take the lead on calling the Comets’ defense, which is expected to be a mix of 4-2 and 3-3 fronts.

The D-line sees the return of Wesley (31 tackles, 2 sacks), Rivera (25 tackles) and Washington. They’ll be supported by returning linebackers Spencer Stuart (24 tackles), Jimmy Keck (43 tackles, 2 INT), Adam Ditmer (57 tackles, 1 INT) and Hanna (26 tackles, 1 INT).

Stanley (20 tackles) and Wagstaff return in the defensive backfield, and specialist Peter Skiadas returns to handle the kicking and punting duties.

Final word

Martin on the team's mantra: “Tough people win. We say that at the end of every practice.”