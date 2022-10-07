Daniel Boone quarterback Dean Rotter made it through the first six weeks of the football season with no interceptions.

That all changed, and in a hurry, Friday night when the Blazers traveled to Millersville and lost a nonleague game to Penn Manor, 33-12.

Rotter was picked off by Jonathan Osman, who returned it 34 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead just 20 seconds into the game.

The pick-six came on Rotter’s 100th pass attempt of the season. By the end of the night, the southpaw QB was intercepted three times in 42 attempts.

Player of the game

In addition to his defensive touchdown, Osman added another interception and also took a screen pass 57 yards for a touchdown with just three seconds left in the first half as Penn Manor took a 26-6 lead into the half.

Rollin’ Bolin

Noah Bolin also had a big night for the Comets (4-3). The senior running back scored a pair of touchdowns, including a 60-yard burst midway through the third quarter that closed out the scoring for the Comets.

Bolin finished with 110 yards rushing, including 100 in the second half, on 14 carries.

Key statistic

Quarterback Eli Warfel led a balanced Comets offense, which posted 333 total yards (176 rushing, 157 passing). Warfel’s 4-yard touchdown run in the second quarter marked his fifth rushing TD of the season.

Up next

The Comets return to play in Section One of the Lancaster-Lebanon League by welcoming Wilson to Millersville next Friday night. The Blazers (1-6), meanwhile, will host Solanco as they resume action in Section Three.