Last year, the Washington Football Team caused consternation within the sports-pundit class by hosting a first-round playoff game even though it was about the 18th-best team in the NFL.

It’s remarkable that people find this remarkable. The entire reason for it is that the NFL is a 32-team league divided, absurdly, into eight four-team divisions. What’s actually remarkable is that thoroughly unqualified teams don’t make the postseason more often.

Similarly (if less absurdly), the Lancaster-Lebanon League is merging with the Berks County League in football starting this fall, creating a 37-school, five-section league.

With the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association announcing new classifications for the coming two-year cycle last week, the new landscape, with its inevitable quirks, is taking shape.

First, the new league, with classifications:

Section One: Cedar Crest, Hempfield, Manheim Township, McCaskey, Penn Manor, Reading, Wilson (all class 6A).

Section Two: Conestoga Valley (5A), Exeter (5A), Governor Mifflin (5A), Lebanon (6A, up from 5A), Manheim Central (4A, down from 5A), Muhlenberg (5A), Warwick (5A).

Section Three: Daniel Boone (4A), Elizabethtown (5A), Ephrata (5A), Fleetwood (4A), Garden Spot (5A in the new cycle, was 4A), Solanco (5A), Twin Valley (4A).

Section Four: Berks Catholic (3A), Cocalico (5A, up from 4A), Conrad Weiser (4A), Donegal (4A), Elco (4A), Lampeter-Strasburg (4A), Octorara (4A), Wyomissing (4A, up from 3A, see below).

Section Five: Annville-Cleona (2A, down from 3A), Columbia (2A), Hamburg (3A), Lancaster Catholic (3A), Northern Lebanon (4A, up from 3A), Kutztown (3A), Pequea Valley (3A), Schuylkill Valley (3A).

Noteworthy:

*Teams can choose to play up a class, but no LL/Berks team has notified the PIAA it wants to, and the deadline to do so is now past.

*Manheim Central will be the smallest school in Section Two, but the largest 4A school in the state, after years of being one of the smallest 5As. When the new league was being put together, Central and Elizabethtown agreed to switch spots from their enrollment-mandated sections, Central from Three to Two and E-town from Two to Three.

Central will play non-league games in 2022 with 5A West Chester East and rival Cocalico, also 5A. It’s hard to imagine any 4A school with more potential power-rating points on its schedule.

On the other hand, Cocalico, a program with annual postseason aspirations, appears to have a power-rating hurdle with a schedule full of 4As.

“We were expecting to be 5A when we decided to switch with E-town,’’ Central coach Dave Hahn said Saturday. “We knew it would be close. For years, we were one of the smallest in 5A, so I don’t feel guilty being one of the biggest 4As. We just want to play where the numbers say we should.’’

*Berks Catholic and Wyomissing, Berks powers that are both 3A by enrollment, will play against all bigger schools in what should be a monstrous Section Four of the new league, with Lampeter-Strasburg, Cocalico, et al.

Berks Catholic opted to play up in 4A the last two cycles, but will play in 3A, where it belongs by enrollment, in the coming cycle.

Wyomissing switched sections with Kutztown, in a move similar to the Manheim Central-Etown swap, in order to get into Section Four.

Wyomissing is one of eight schools in the state compelled to play up a class (4A, in Wyo’s case) due to the PIAA’s Competition Formula, based on Success Points in postseason play plus transfers. The others: Redbank Valley (1A to 2A); Bishop Guilfoyle (1A to 2A); Southern Columbia (2A to 3A); Central Valley (3A to 4A); Aliquippa (4A to 5A); Jersey Shore (4A to 5A); and Erie Cathedral Prep (5A to 6A).

Wyomissing, which lost to Central Valley in the 3A state championship game in December, is appealing the ruling. If it wins (and remains 3A), Wyo would appear to have a more favorable postseason path, at least on paper, than in 4A, which will now include powerhouses Bishop McDevitt, Lampeter-Strasburg and Central Valley.