It took just three minutes to turn elation into despair for the Donegal football team.

Palmyra scored twice in the final 2:50, including the eventual game-winning plunge from Braxton Risser with 36 seconds remaining, to steal a 21-14 victory Saturday afternoon at Mount Joy.

A day after struggling to find its footing amid an early deficit and Friday evening’s thunderstorms, Donegal weathered another slow start Saturday, but found itself with the lead late in the fourth quarter.

Palmyra quarterback Ryan Kowalski had a late fourth-quarter pass tipped at the line of scrimmage and intercepted by linebacker Brycen Rineer, who rumbled all the way to the Palmyra 7-yard line. Ruben Mumper put Donegal ahead with a 7-yard option run with four minutes remaining.

For as quickly as Donegal struck, however, Palmyra would find its response even quicker.

Just three plays after Donegal took the lead, Kowalski connected with Eli Rose in the flat, which went from a 5-yard reception to a 69-yard scoring sprint to bring the game back into a tie.

Palmyra’s defense forced a three-and-out and, four plays later, found itself with the lead thanks to Risser’s deciding score.

Despite the slow starts — both Friday evening and Saturday morning — Donegal still found itself within grasp of the program’s first 3-0 start in over two decades. However, penalties and turnovers in crucial moments hindered the Indians from taking full advantage of Palmyra’s mistakes.

And in the end, Palmyra was the one that finally flourished with the extra chances

“Last night, we came out flat, but we were fortunate to come out today playing hard,” Donegal coach Anthony Sottasante said. “But there were too many mental mistakes and penalties. We had too many penalties and personal fouls in key situations. We need to clean that sort of stuff up if we want to win football games.

“We just didn’t execute. It’s a matter of execution and giving them extra opportunities.”

Even with the defeat, Donegal showed just how much fight it has when its back is against the wall. A trio of turnovers — including a muffed punt that put Palmyra inside Donegal’s 10-yard line — resulted no points in what could have been a runaway victory for the Cougars.

Instead, Donegal fought through adversity in the heat and its own miscues to nearly snatch a win away from Palmyra.

Sottasante was proud of the effort but knows there’s plenty of work to be done if the Indians want to continue to see an uptick in the win column.

“You win, you lose or you learn,” Sottasante said. “We’re going to learn from this and be better for it. If we can do that, the wins will come.”