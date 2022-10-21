From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

We’re inching ever so closer to the Week 9 kickoffs. More news, notes, nuggets and preview items here:

1. Cocalico at Berks Catholic on Friday in Reading and, as mentioned bunch this week, this is a rematch of last year’s D3-4A playoff opener, won by the Saints by a 21-7 count. Current BC RB Josiah Jordan had a pair of second-half TD runs to spark the Saints that night. When these teams collide Friday, they’ll certainly be battle-tested. Cocalico’s opponents are a combined 41-23 overall, and the Eagles have played Solanco (8-0), Manheim Central (8-0), Wyomissing (8-0) and Lampeter-Strasburg (7-1). Meanwhile, BC’s opponents are 40-23, and the Saints have played Loyalsock (7-1), Pope John Paul II (8-0), Wyo (8-0) and L-S (7-1). Cocalico-BC is also a de-facto playoff game; the loser will likely come up short for a D3 postseason bid. BC is a member of the Eastern Conference, and is still in line for a 3A playoff spot there. Montrose out of D2 and Kutztown are also in line for a spot in that 1-game playoff, as well. FYI: The only “original” L-L League teams in the Eastern Conference playoff mix are Pequea Valley (Class 3A race) and Lebanon (Class 5A/6A race).

2. Three L-L League teams have pitched three shutouts this season: Wyomissing (Kennard-Dale, Pottsville, Elco), Manheim Central (Susquehannock, Muhlenberg, Conestoga Valley) and L-S (Penn Manor, Donegal, Elco). That’s some finicky defense.

3. According to the Pennsylvania Football News, Manheim Central is first in D3 and second in the state with 432 points scored and 54.0 points per game. Jersey Shore, out of D4, leads the way with 485 points and a gaudy 60.6 points per game average. Also on the short list: Hamburg (43.4 points a game) is fourth and Exeter (43.1 points a game) is fifth among D3 squads. … Wyo leads all D3 teams with just 62 points allowed through eight weeks. L-S (76) is fourth, Exeter (86) is sixth and Manheim Central (89) is seventh in that category. Exeter has two shutout wins (Daniel Boone, West York).

