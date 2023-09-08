It’s already been a wacky Week 3.

Annville-Cleona’s game at Littlestown was shifted to Thursday because of a lack of referees in the YAIAA. The struggle is indeed real when it comes to a shortage of officials around the area, as our friends in York/Adams are finding out firsthand.

Also, Wilson’s game on Friday against Martin Luther King was canceled when the School District of Philadelphia — which oversees the Philly Pub League — pulled the plug on the clash because of an excessive heat warning.

As of Thursday, the Bulldogs were scrambling for a new Week 3 opponent. Stay tuned. UPDATE: Wilson has found an opponent on the fly; the Bulldogs will host Cheltenham on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Here’s one last Week 3 primer …

1. Funky start for Elizabethtown, which will seek its first win Friday when Lower Dauphin (1-1) comes calling. The Falcons flew past Middletown 45-0 in their opener, and then battled undefeated Twin Valley tooth and nail last week before falling, 24-21. From all indications, LD flashes a solid running attack; Dakota Sary rushed for 164 yards with three TD runs in Week 1, and the Falcons gashed out 261 rushing yards vs. TV. E-town’s D — in setbacks against Donegal and McCaskey — has been dinged for 389.5 yards a game. Four Bears’ D kids to keep an eye on here: LB Hayden Haver (18 tackles, 1 sack), DE Andrew Kouyateh (17 tackles), LB Brady Moran (15 tackles) and DE Jacob Engle (15 tackles) have to swarm and not let Sary get his legs churning. No fingers hovering over any panic buttons in E-town just yet. But you know the Bears — fresh off a D3 playoff trip last fall — are getting antsy for a W.

2. McCaskey, which put up 503 yards in a 40-13 triumph over Elizabethtown last week, will bring some terrific mo to the greater Camp Hill/New Cumberland area to square off against unbeaten Cedar Cliff on Friday. Plenty of heroes to go around for the Red Tornado a week ago: QB Jalen Cintron (11-for-15 for 170 yards, 3 TD tosses), RB Steven Lavender-Gray (176 rushing yards, 1 TD) and wideouts Quimeak Talton (5-108, 2 TDs, plus a pair of INTs on D) and De’Andre Jones (8-110, 2 TDs) all packed the stat page. Those guys should keep the Colts’ D busy. We’ll have our eyes on Cedar Cliff LB Evan Zeigler (8 tackles, 3 for losses) and freshman D-end Blake Secrest (7 tackles, 2 for losses, 1 sack, 1 INT) to try and tame McCaskey’s rampaging O. The Colts have 10 tackles for losses, three sack and a trio of takeaways in wins over Shippensburg and Mechanicsburg.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

SIGN UP FOR OUR $4 SPORTS PASS

SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

3. A lot of eyeballs on that Wyomissing at Trinity tilt on Friday. Two defending D3 champs and a pair of state-ranked teams will knock heads, as the Spartans go for their 38th regular season win in a row. Wyo has scored 97 points in two games, the most in the L-L League. And the Spartans are averaging 458.5 yards a game (No. 3 in the league), they’ve gouged out 732 rushing yards (No. 2 in the league) and they’re averaging a healthy 8.4 yards per carry. The Shamrocks will counter with a couple of ball-hawker ‘backers in Jacob Ness (24 tackles, 1 for a loss, 1 fumble recovery) and Tucker Paynter (17 tackles) to help keep Wyo’s stable of backs under wraps, which is easier said than done. Trinity has six stops for losses, a pair of sacks and three takeaways in wins over Delone Catholic and Moore Catholic, out of Staten Island, New York.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage