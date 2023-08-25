Tonight is the night.

L-L League football 2023 is in the starting blocks, with the 37 local teams ready to compete in 28 Week 1 games starting this evening in a high school stadium near you.

The prep work is done. The bands and the cheerleaders are ready to roll. The concession stands are loaded up with all of your favorite treats. The buses are gassed up for the road trips. And — after summer drills, heat acc, camp and a scrimmage — it’s time to play some football that actually counts in the standings.

One last quick glance around the Week 1 landscape …

1. Are a pair of Berks County teams — Exeter and Governor Mifflin — going with a two-QB system this fall? Maybe. From Mike Drago Sports: Riley Martinez and Nate Pashley at Exeter and Bryce Wunderlich and Javien Pletz at Mifflin all had solid camps and scrimmages — solid enough to earn the starting gig heading into tonight’s openers: Exeter vs. Daniel Boone and Mifflin at Spring-Ford. But Eagles’ coach Matt Bauer and Mustangs’ skipper Jeff Lang aren’t quite ready to pick one full-timer behind center. Read all about it here.

2. McCaskey brings back just one of its top-5 tacklers from last year, and that’s LB Luis Santiago, who had 34 sticks, three for losses and a sack last fall. On the plus side, the Red Tornado brings back ample talent in the skill-kid department, so they’ll have the weapons to stretch some defenses and matriculate the ball into the end zone. But McCaskey must stop people. That’s been a bugaboo lately. Keep an eye on Santiago to swarm and be a D leader when the Tornado welcomes John Bartram from the Philly Pub League tonight.

3. Mentioned Muhlenberg ace sophomore RB Michael Miller more than a couple of times already here this preseason. And with good reason; he’s poised to become one of the “it” backs in Berks County, and he and the Muhls will get the 2023 campaign churning tonight at home vs. Octorara. Might the Braves spy Mr. Miller? Octorara employs three safeties in its rotation, and any of them could cheat up to help stop the run: Colton Focht (32 tackles, 1 fumble recovery last season), Chandler Stoltzfus (22 tackles, 1 INT) and newbie Mason Prokay will patrol the deep middle for the Braves. You can bet they’ll all have their eyes peeled on Miller.

