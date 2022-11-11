From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

It’s game day, as the District 3 playoffs are set to resume around our neck of the woods. Pro tip: Pack an umbrella tonight. And stay tuned for any postponements, especially any games set to be played on a grass surface. Saturday is in play. For now, more preview items:

FYI: Annville-Cleona vs. Trinity for the D3-2A championship. That winner gets Saturday's Bristol vs. West Catholic D1/D12 sub-regional game survivor in a PIAA state-playoff opener next week; D3 would host that game.

1. Sometimes two kickers are better than one. Ask Manheim Township, Manheim Central, Cocalico and Exeter, who have all employed multiple kickers to handle PAT and FG duties this fall. Check the numbers … Ryan Aszmus (5-for-5 PAT), Hunter Nguyen (13-for-13 PAT) and Quin Arnold (25-for-26 PAT, 3 FG) have shared the chores for Township, which is at Cumberland Valley for a D3-6A quarterfinal on Friday. … Dylan Neff (35-for-37 PAT, 2 FG) and Abbie Reed (27-for-34 PAT) have doubled-up for the Barons, who are set to host York Suburban in a D3-4A quarterfinal on Friday. … Cole Roos (25-for-26 PAT) and Talen Popolis (14-for-16 PAT, 1 FG) share the duties for Cocalico, which is at Gettysburg in a D3-5A quarterfinal on Friday. … And Matt Skipper (28-for-31 PAT, 2 FG) and Zack Zandier (17-for-17 PAT) each have multiple attempts and makes in the kicking game for Exeter, which will welcome Dover in a D3-5A quarterfinal clash on Friday. … A lot of reliable kickers around the L-L League these days. So many, in fact, that several teams use two or more of them to attempt PATs and FGs for their squads.

2. Some manageable milestone moments to watch for this weekend: Wilson QB Tommy Hunsicker (842 passing yards) needs 158 air yards vs. Harrisburg for 1,000 this season. … Lancaster Catholic QB Will Cranford (1,805 passing yards) needs 195 air yards vs. West Perry for 2,000 this season. … Manheim Central WR Aaron Enterline (877 receiving yards) needs a 123-yard receiving night vs. York Suburban for a 1,000-yard season. … Lancaster Catholic WR Jaevon Parker (913 receiving yards) needs 87 receiving yards vs. West Perry for a 1,000-yard season. … Wilson RB Cam Jones (965 rushing yards) needs 35 stripes vs. Harrisburg for a 1,000-yard season. … Hempfield RB Grant Hoover (858 rushing yards) needs 142 stripes vs. Carlisle for a 1,000-yard season. … Solanco FB Cole Harris (880 rushing yards) needs 120 stripes and teammate Josiah Forren (804 rushing yards) needs 196 stripes vs. Shippensburg for 1,000-yard seasons. … Lampeter-Strasburg RB Carson Coleman (929 rushing yards) needs 71 stripes vs. Susquehanna Township for a 1,000-yard season. … Lancaster Catholic RB Elijah Cunningham (940 rushing yards) needs 60 stripes for a 1,000-yards season.

3. There are potentially four L-L vs. L-L games on tap for next weekend … In 6A, longtime uber rivals Hempfield and Manheim Township would lock horns in the semifinals with wins; in 5A, longtime Section 2 foes Solanco and Cocalico would collide in the semifinals with victories; in 4A, two more longtime Section 2 rivals, Manheim Central and L-S, would knock heads in the semifinals with victories; and in 3A, the L-L will have at least one finalist (Wyomissing and Hamburg will face off in the semifinals) with Lancaster Catholic in the other semifinal. Could be a mighty interesting Nov. 18-19 weekend in these parts.

