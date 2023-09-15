One last look at the Week 4 schedule, with the section openers in the starting gates and — hallelujah — a rain-free weather forecast on tap for Friday night.

1. Ephrata senior QB Sam McCracken joined the 3,000-yard passing club last week, when he threw for 69 yards in limited duty in the Mountaineer’s 51-12 romp over Lebanon. Heading into Friday’s Section 3 opener at Solanco, McCracken has 3,032 career air yards. … He and his O mates will get a fired-up Golden Mules’ defense, which held Penn Manor to 8 rushing yards and 58 yards total yards in last week’s 33-0 win. Solanco’s D ringleaders have been LB Thomas Leibley (20 tackles, 1 for a loss, 1 sack) and safety-man Landon Steele (18 tackles, 4 for losses, 2 sacks). Those guys will be tasked with keeping McCracken under wraps, while not letting RB Brayden Brown (424 rushing yards, 3 TDs) bust loose. Ephrata is averaging 372 yards a game during its 3-0 start. Conversely, Solanco has eight takeaways, including six fumble recoveries. May the most opportunistic team win Friday night in Quarryville.

BONUS NUGGET: Manheim Central got the Week 4 slate kicked off a night early with a nonleague win over Susquehannock on Thursday ...

2. Spring-Ford (3-0) at Manheim Township (3-0) on Friday is definitely worth mentioning one last time in the preview portion of the week. S-F junior QB Matt Zollers is a blue-chipper, and he can wing it: 47-of-70 for 840 yards with 14 TD tosses against no picks in three games — including a 6-TD effort last week in the Rams’ victory over Cumberland Valley, when they lit up the scoreboard for 63 points. Safe to say Township’s D-back will be tested in this showdown; Nick Palumbo (8 tackles, 1 for a loss, 2 INT), Asher Wolfe (8 tackles, 1 for a loss, 1 pass breakup), Antonio Vazquez (3 tackles) and Dom Rodriguez (13 tackles, 1 pass breakup) are vet secondary patrolmen, and they’ll have to keep tabs on S-F wideouts Mason Scott (15-422, 28.1 avg., 7 TDs) and Belal Abdelrahman (11-221, 20.1 avg., 2 TDs). Township has nine pass breakups, and the Blue Streaks’ D is allowing just 137 yards a game — tops among Section 1 squads — and has surrendered just 150 passing yards in three games. S-F at MT. Circle it.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

SIGN UP FOR OUR $4 SPORTS PASS

SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

3. Five L-L League teams are in the latest PennLive state rankings: Manheim Township — thanks to an attention-grabbing win over Harrisburg last week — is No. 8 in 6A … Exeter — looking to extend its regular season unbeaten streak to 16 in a row — is No. 6 in 5A … Manheim Central — despite last week’s 20-point setback vs. Cocalico — is hanging around at No. 9 in 4A … Lampeter-Strasburg — which has outscored its foes 132-7 in three games — is No. 10 in 4A … Wyomissing — coming off a thrill-a-minute win over Trinity for its 38th regular season victory in a row — is No. 2 in 3A.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage