From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

The Week 8 games have arrived, with 19 clashes on tonight’s docket. One last round of preview items for you here:

1. Monster stretch drive coming up for Garden Spot, which simply can’t get caught looking ahead Friday when winless Central Mountain (0-7) comes to New Holland. After that nonleague date against the Wildcats, the Spartans finish up at Elizabethtown (6-1) and at Solanco (7-0) with still plenty of Section 3 scenarios floating around, and GS is still in line for a D3-5A playoff bid, at No. 9 in those power ratings. The Spartans must take care of business against Central Mountain, and ride that mo into a trip to E-town next week to get a stab at the high-flying Bears, who have lit up scoreboards and stuffed stat sheets around the area over the first seven weeks. We figured Garden Spot’s D would be pretty gnarly, and it has been; the Spartans have piled up 66 tackles for losses, 19 sacks and 34 QB hurries, and they’ve pilfered 18 takeaways. Central Mountain is averaging 12.6 points and 207.8 yards a game; the Wildcats’ stat leaders: QB Brady Myers (371 passing yards, 1 TD toss, 6 INT), RB Rocco Serafini (386 rushing yards, 3 TD runs) and WR Connor Foltz (19 catches, 1 TD grab). They’ll get a pin-your-ears-back Spartans’ D that loves bum-rushing the backfield and getting to quarterbacks.

2. Berks Catholic is 2-5, but the Saints have played a crazy-good schedule (their opponents are a combined 34-14, and Pope John Paul II and Wyomissing are both 7-0) and find themselves just one spot out of a D3-3A playoff bid heading into Friday’s game at Octorara. BC then finishes up at home vs. Cocalico and at Elco to wrap up the regular season — needing wins, and perhaps a little help, to crash the postseason party. Two D-ends and a trio of secondary stalwarts to mention here: DE Jackson Haas (12 tackles, 2 for losses, 2 sacks, 1 fumble recovery), DE Luke Impellizzeri (44 tackles, 2 for losses, 1 sack), safety-man Nafis Blythe (53 tackles, 5 for losses, 4 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery), DB Marvin Armistead (21 tackles, 1 INT) and DB Josiah Jordan (39 tackles, 3 INT) have been ball-hawkers for the Saints. Safe to say they’ll need their three best defensive efforts this season — starting tonight vs. Octorara — if BC hopes to make a late push for the postseason. Remember their names.

3. Colleague Mike Drago with some fun Joey Schlaffer numbers. Exeter’s senior receiver and Penn State commit is smashing the record books for the Eagles. His career numbers heading into Friday’s nonleague showdown at Hempfield: 104 receptions (an Exeter record) for 2,065 receiving yards (an Exeter record) with 28 TD catches (another Exeter record, and the Berks County all-time record). Schlaffer needs 186 receiving yards to snap the current Berks County career mark of 2,250 air yards, set just last year by Twin Valley grad Trey Freeman.

