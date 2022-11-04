From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Continuing to preview the first weekend of playoff action around District 3, plus some more news and nuggets:

1. Putting a bow on some final stats for a couple of L-L League stalwart all-stars and multi-year performers … Ephrata multi-purpose back Andre Weidman finished up his Mountaineers’ career with some pretty gaudy numbers: 3,142 rushing yards, 723 receiving yards, 4,529 all-purpose yards, 48 total touchdowns, including 37 rushing scores, plus 276 tackles, seven sacks and five interceptions. Not sure about Mr. Weidman’s next stop. But someone needs to scoop up this kid and get him on a college roster. … Warwick vet QB Jack Reed wrapped up his career in Lititz with 4,579 passing yards — No. 2 in program history behind Joey McCracken, who is at No. 13 in L-L League history with 5,791 career air yards. Reed passed for 2,025 yards in 10 games this fall for the Warriors. … Elco junior RB Jake Williams joined the 2,000-yard rushing club this season, after he galloped for 1,792 yards for the Raiders. Don’t forget: He missed all but one game in his sophomore season in 2021 with a injury. Williams’ career total heading into his senior season next fall: 2,504 rushing stripes, making him a legit candidate for the 3,000-yard club.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

BONUS NUGGET: Annville-Cleona RB Phoenix Music (league-best 1,902 rushing yards) needs 98 stripes for a rare 2,000-yard rushing season in these parts. Did some thumbing around and came across three L-L League backs who went for 2,000-plus rushing yards in a season: Lebanon Catholic’s Tommy Long was the first to pull off that feat. Warwick’s Deron Thompson had 2,135 yards in 2010. And Lancaster Catholic’s Roman Clay holds the league’s single-season mark with 2,497 rushing yards in 2011. Music can crash that club with a 98-yard night Friday vs. Camp Hill in the D3-2A semifinals.

2. Contrasting styles when Cocalico heads to Elizabethtown on Friday for a much-anticipated D3-5A opener. The Bears lead all L-L League teams with 458.8 yards of offense per game, including a league-best 2,804 passing yards and 1,784 rushing yards, fourth-most among Section 3 teams. QB Josh Rudy leads all league passers with 2,733 passing yards. E-town has taken a hit in the RB spot; Logan Lentz, a 1,000-yard rusher, has been lost for the season with a lower-body injury. Conversely, Cocalico is cranking out 321.2 yards a game, third-best in Section 4. And the Eagles have gouged out 2,963 rushing yards — their specialty — good for third-most in the league. Here’s a funky stat for you: Cocalico’s quarterbacks have completed just 18 passes all season, for a league-low 249 passing yards. E-town knows what’s coming Friday; the Bears just have to stop it. … E-town is giving up 280 yards a game, second-best among Section 3 squads, and the Bears are yielding 157 rushing yards a game, second-best in Section 3. Meanwhile, Cocalico is giving up 226.5 yards a game, third-best in Section 4. And the Eagles have allowed 1,166 passing yards, just sixth-best in Section 4. … Two top tacklers to watch on Friday: GS LB Cullen Witmer (68 tackles, 17 for losses, 2.5 sacks, 6 QB hurries, 1 fumble recovery) and Cocalico LB Tyler Angstadt (93 tackles, 12 for losses, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery) should both be at the bottom of plenty of piles in this showdown.

3. Ten L-L League football teams had the week off after receiving first-round byes. Yes, they’re still playing football at Hempfield, Manheim Township, Wilson, Solanco, Exeter, Manheim Central, Twin Valley, Lampeter-Strasburg, Wyomissing and Lancaster Catholic. Don’t panic. With all of those teams jumping into playoff action next week, the Week 12 slate will be jammed. Stay tuned. … In 6A, Hempfield will host Carlisle, Manheim Township will travel to Cumberland Valley (rematch: CV edged MT back in Week 1) and Wilson will head to Harrisburg (rematch: Cougars clipped the Bulldogs in last year’s 6A title tilt). … In Class 5A, Solanco will host the Cedar Cliff at Shippensburg winner and Exeter will welcome the Garden Spot at Dover survivor. … In 4A, Manheim Central will host the Donegal at York Suburban winner, Lampeter-Strasburg will welcome Susquehanna Township and Twin Valley will host Milton Hershey. And yes, Central and L-S are in the same side of the bracket, and if the Barons and the Pioneers win next Friday, they’d clash in the semifinals. … In 3A, Wyomissing will welcome the Upper Dauphin at Hamburg winner next Saturday, while Lancaster Catholic will welcome the Schuylkill Valley at West Perry survivor. We’ll start breaking all of those games down over the weekend. Stay tuned.

