MYERSTOWN — Elco continued its hot start to the 2023 football season with a 49-6 nonleague victory over Columbia on Friday night. The contest was called with one second left in the third quarter, when lightning was sighted from the field and the teams and officials mutually decided to end the game.

Stars of the game

For the second straight week, Williams broke his own Elco rushing record, despite the last 12 minutes of the contest not being played. The senior finished with 16 carries for 358 yards. In the first quarter, he had six rushes for 124 yards. In the second period, he carried the ball seven times for 123 yards. He added three more rushes for 111 yards in the third period, including his fifth touchdown, a 51-yard jaunt that made it 41-6 and launched the mercy rule.

Last week, Williams rushed for 320 yards against Annville-Cleona.

Defensively, Elco’s Justin Smucker intercepted a pass and Brady Stoops recovered a fumble for a Raider unit that allowed just 63 yards.

Columbia’s lone touchdown was on an 8-yard pass from Cameron McClair to Demari Simms, which made it 21-6 with 5:29 left in the second quarter. That score was set up by a 38-yard catch by Quincy Stewart. Miguel Aviles intercepted a pass for the Crimson Tide.

Turning point

For Columbia to win, the Crimson Tide needed to stop Williams. For the first two Elco snaps, Columbia held him to 2 yards. Then the Raiders went to the rare pass, and Steve Rosado completed a 16-yarder to Phill Horst to convert the third down. That was the only Elco completion all game. Two plays later, Williams broke free for the first time in the game, veering right for a 52-yard touchdown run and an early 7-0 lead.

Highlight reel

Williams’ longest run was also his most entertaining. With 9:45 left in the second quarter, he ran to the right, was met near the line of scrimmage, made one stiff arm, broke another tackle, and sprinted down the sideline for an 80-yard score. That put the home team up 21-0.

Up next

Lancaster-Lebanon League section play opens next week, with Elco hosting Conrad Weiser in Section Four. Columbia will travel to Lancaster Catholic in Section Five.