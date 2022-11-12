This story was published in partnership with MikeDragoSports.com, covering high school sports in Berks County. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

HARRISBURG — Kyle Williams and Mahkai Hopkins each scored a pair of touchdowns and Harrisburg effectively contained All-State pick Cam Jones in a 32-21 District Three Class 6A victory over Wilson Saturday at Severance Field.

Hopkins’ second TD run of the game gave the third-seeded Cougars (8-2) a 32-21 lead with 3:43 remaining. They advance to face second-seeded Central York.

The sixth-seeded Bulldogs (8-3) pulled within 26-21 on Tommy Hunsicker’s second TD pass of the game to Eddie Case with 5:10 left, from 30 yards out. Case pulled in a 38-yard TD 56 seconds before halftime to give Wilson its first lead.

Hunsicker, who passed for 223 yards, was intercepted at the Harrisburg 5 with a minute left to end the Bulldogs’ chances.

It was Harrisburg’s fourth win over Wilson in five seasons, each in the district playoffs.

Terrell Reynolds led the Cougars defense with five sacks.

Jones, a Holy Cross recruit, had an early 3-yard TD run but didn’t get any chances on special teams as the Cougars effectively kept the ball away from him. He finished with 34 rushing yards.

Hunsicker led the Bulldogs in rushing with 74 yards.

Cougars quarterback Shawn Lee Jr. was the difference in the game, escaping the pocket for some big runs to keep the chain movings, including three times on fourth down. He ran for 84 yards.

Harrisburg went up 12-0, scoriong its first two possessions.

Williams finished off a long opening drive with a 10-yard catch and run which saw him make at least three Wilson defenders miss. The Cougars failed on the two-point conversion and led 6-0.

After a Wilson three-and-out Harrisburg went on a 14-play scoring drive that included a successful fake punt and a fourth-down conversion to the Bulldogs’ 9. Williams finished the drive, diving over from the 1 to make it 12-0.

The Bulldogs gained momentum early in the second quarter, sparked by a 12-yard completion to Austin Valukevich and a 22-yard run by Jones to the Harrisburg 26. Jones’ run to the 15 set up his 3-yard TD run out of the Wildcat to cut it to 12-7.

The Bulldogs took their first lead on Hunsicker’s beautifully thrown deep post, which Case went up and got in the end zone for a 13-12 lead 56 seconds before halftime. Ben Rada’s kick made it 14-12.

The go-ahead drive was set up when Landon Ferrell stripped Williams of the ball after a 29-yard run to midfield. Farrell had a game-high 12 tackles, including a sack.

The Bulldogs led 3-0 at halftime a year ago in the District 3 Class 6A championship game at Severance Field before the Cougars took over to win it 14-10.

At halftime Saturday the teams were tied in total yards at 175-175. Harrisburg finished with a 349-332 edge.