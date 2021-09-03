LEBANON — Cedar Crest continued a dominant start to the football season, cruising by Gettysburg 52-14 in the Falcons' second-straight mercy-rule victory.

The Falcons (2-0) had beaten crosstown rival Lebanon 38-0 in their season opener.

Turning point

Cedar Crest was already ahead 17-7, but Brayden Koehler’s 36-yard touchdown catch to make it 24-7 was followed on the next snap by an interception from Aadyn Richards. Five plays later, quarterback Jay Huber ran in a touchdown from one yard out to make it 31-7 with 5:25 left in the half. Gettysburg never challenged for the lead again.

Star of the game

Huber had a part in each of Cedar Crest's four first-half touchdowns, on his way to a 10-for-20, 193-yard passing performance. His touchdown throw of 38 yards to Nolan Groff tied the game at 7-7 with 4:44 to play in the first period, and the Falcons never trailed again.

He connected with Owen Chernich and Brayden Koehler for other first-half scores, to go along with his 1-yard touchdown run.

Though, to be fair, Huber also threw a touchdown for Gettysburg as well. Tanner Newman's 45-yard interception return opened the scoring and gave the Warriors a brief 7-0 advantage.

Key statistic

The Falcons won the second quarter 21-0, which is hardly surprising, considering that Cedar Crest outgained the Warriors 142-4 in offensive yardage in that period. Gettysburg's total yardage for the first half was 56 yards, shorter than Owen Chernich's 59-yard touchdown catch from Huber that opened the second-quarter scoring.

Up next

Then Falcons will put their unbeaten record on the line at Carlisle next week for their first road game of the season.