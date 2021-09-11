Big plays ruled the day as McCaskey got back in the win column with a 60-6 nonleague football rout of visiting Lebanon, Friday night at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Stadium.

The Red Tornado improved to 2-1 on the season, scoring six times from outside the red zone while capitalizing on six Lebanon turnovers.

“When you turn the ball over there’s no chance to compete,” said coach Frank Isenberg, whose Cedars (0-3) lost five of six fumbles and failed to take care of a loose lateral, leading to a 30-yard scoop-and-score by the Tornado’s Kasir Taylor.

That touchdown made it 21-0 McCaskey, early in the second quarter and by halftime McCaskey’s advantage grew had grown to 28-0.

Starting the game at its 43 after a 29-yard kickoff return by Isaac Burks, the Tornado struck quickly as Shymere Covington broke off left tackle and jetted down the left sideline for a 57-yard touchdown 20 seconds into the game.

“We try to score faster than you can,” said Tornado coach Ben Thompson, and that was certainly the case this night.

A minute later Jose Garcia recovered a fumble at the Lebanon 27, Burks rushed to the 13 and quarterback Matt Remash connected with Zayden Desanctis for a 13-yard TD.

With 33 seconds before the half, Remash (7-15-1, 189 yards) found Burks for a 44-yard touchdown and, when Covington (9 carries, 142 yards, 2 TDs) burst 30 yards for the score on a third-and-less-than-1 for a score, the mercy rule kicked in with 21 minutes still to play

The Tornado added a 22-yard TD pass from Remash to Will Almeyda, a 1-yard score by Taylor, taking over for Remash at quarterback, and two long rush scores off the bench from Marquise Washington (59 yards) and Basir Epps (69 yards).

“It’s a long season,” Thompson said. “Whenever we can get those guys in (off the bench) to help us on Friday night, I want them to be able to do that.”

In all McCaskey accumulated 336 yards on the ground, the Tornado’s second big night rushing in three games. “It just comes down to knowing who our main is, and rising to the occasion,” Thompson said.

Rising to the occasion was the defense, which held the Cedars to 227 total yards, 64 of those yards in the first half when it was, nominally, still a contest.

“I’m not too worried about those numbers,” said Thompson, “as long as we get the win.”

The Cedars got on the board with 3:56 left in the game when quarterback Pedro De'Arce (18-40 rushing, 9-12, 102 yards passing) ran it over from the 2. The score was set up by Munir Lowery’s 59-yard catch-and-run with a screen pass.