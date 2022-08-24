Just days after a tragic tractor vs. semi accident on June 1 claimed the legs of Octorara senior Mason Ellingsworth, his football coach came to him and said, “I need you. I need you to be our team leader.”

It’s like the coach was reading his mind.

“When coach came to me and said ‘I need you,’ and ‘This isn’t going to hold you back, is it?’ I said, No, not at all. I’m ready to go,” said the senior, a productive tight end and middle linebacker on Octorara’s program-best 8-3 team last season who is now using a wheelchair.

“I can’t really help the guys out from a physical standpoint, but mentally I can pick them up as the games go by and at practices, those kinds of things,” Ellingsworth said. “It’s the one thing that’s been in my head since the accident.”

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section Four • PIAA: Class 4A • Head coach: Jed King (15th season, 40-92) • Base offense: Wing-T • Base defense: 4-3 • 2021 results: 8-3 (4-1 L-L) • Key players returning: WR-DB Chris Busby, RB-DB Colton Focht, RB-DE Mekhi Murray, WR-DB Kaden Norrat, RB-LB Zion Raison-Peters, OG-DE Josh Wentz.

Coach Jed King, entering his 16th season, has lost a talented player but gained a different kind of force.

“I want him to be almost like a player’s coach,” King said of Ellingsworth. “Mason’s personality is one that is an encourager; he’s bold, he’s not a victim of circumstance, not afraid of situations. He’ll go out and say what he feels and the kids will respond to it.”

Having lost 12 starters from 2021, with as many as 16 sophomores expected to make varsity, and with seven of eight teams in Section Four being playoff teams a year ago, Ellingsworth could be busy.

“Mason’s going to work hard for us, and we’re going to work hard for him,” returning OL-DL Joshua Wentz said.

There are key departures to fill, with the likes of All-League RB-LB Mike Trainor (1,773 all-purpose yards), QB Weston Stoltzfus (22 Passing TDs, 8 rushing TDs) and OL-DL Kaden King among other key players having graduated. All-League first team WR Corey Diantonio has transferred to Oxford.

About the offense

Complicated, hurry-up, lots of moving parts – it’s designed to keep defenses guessing.

“I feel like it’s the variety that we have, being able to adjust to defenses then as soon as defense feels like they’ve figured it out we hit them with something else,” said senior wideout Chris Busby, who will be on the receiving end of passes from junior quarterback Braedon Wood.

Wood has large shoes to fill, replacing L-L League efficiency leader Stoltzfus (85-for-129 for 1,468 yards last year).

“He’s the smartest kid on the team,” King said of his unproven quarterback.

Undoubtedly, senior backs Zion Raison-Peters (426 rushing yards, 9 TDs) and Colton Focht will share the bulk of the run game. Not returning is 11-TD scorer Steele Wrigley, who is concentrating on track and field.

About the defense

King is looking for successors to departed All L-L first-teamers Trainor (LB), Kaden King (DL) and Stoltzfus (DB). Raison-Peters is a returning all L-L League first-teamer outside linebacker. Also expected to step up, among others, is Busby at corner and Wentz at defensive end.

“We’ve got to get guys on the ground, we’ve got to team tackle,” King said. “A key concept of our defense is hustle. If we hustle, we’ve got guys getting to the ball and team tackling.”

Last word

Ellingsworth says he’ll be “happy as a horse” on opening night. He’ll undoubtedly feel unbridled joy when on Oct. 21 — Senior Night at Octorara — and aided by prosthetic legs, he can fulfill his goal of walking out to midfield on his own.