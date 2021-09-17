Octorara was looking to start their 2021 football season with their first 4-0 start as they traveled to Phoenixville to take on the winless Phantoms on Friday.

However, Phoenixville wouldn’t hear of it as the upset the Braves 36-33 in a non-league tilt.

Octorara (3-1) had previously held their opponents to 156 yards in the air, but Phoenixville (1-3) totaled 510 yards on offense, 346 on the ground and 164 in the air.

Owen Koch, the senior running back for the Phantoms rushed for 248 yards on 23 carries and he scored a pair of touchdowns to lead the way.

For the Braves, Zion Raison-Peters led the way with 62 yards on 11 carries. He also scored two touchdowns.

Key of the game: With time running out in the first half Koch was stopped on a fourth-and-goal to turn the ball back over to the Braves. Koch was visibly upset as he paced the sidelines as the clock ran out. In the second half he was possessed. He carried the Phantoms on his back as he single-handedly brought them back from a 23-point deficit as they came from behind to score the win.

Star of the game: Obvious choice. Owen Koch who scored two touchdowns, recovered a fumble and ran for 248 yards.

What we learned: Even though Octorara didn’t come away with a victory, they came back twice late in the game before succumbing to the Phantoms.

Up next: Octorara travels to Lebanon and Phoenixville hosts Pottsgrove.