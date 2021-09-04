YORK — Octorara wanted to dominate up front, establish its rushing attack and play a clean game Saturday, when the Braves gassed up the bus and made the trip from Atglen over to York Tech to take on the Spartans.

Mission accomplished.

Octorara owned the line of scrimmage, gouged out 385 rushing yards and blanked York Tech 48-0 for a nonleague victory and a 2-0 start for the Braves.

“Feels good,” Octorara QB-DB Weston Stoltzfus said. “It’s a good start for sure, but now we have to keep pushing forward and keep winning.”

Mike Trainor was the catalyst against York Tech; the Braves’ durable running back amassed 152 yards on just five carries with three touchdown runs — all in the first half, when Octorara raced out to a 41-0 lead and triggered the mercy rule.

Octorara piled up 328 rushing yards in the first half alone.

Trainor’s TD bolts covered 49 yards — on the fifth play of the game — 4 yards and 53 yards. He had plenty of company in the TD-scoring department: Steele Wright had 38-yard TD sprint, Paulie Murray bolted 42 yards for a score; Stoltzfus had a 7-yard keeper to cap the first-half scoring barrage; and Mehki Murray iced it, barreling 17 yards for a TD in the fourth quarter.

Three of those touchdowns came after Octorara recovered York Tech fumbles. The Braves had zero turnovers and piled up 387 yards of total offense.

Stoltzfus and Octorara coach Jed King were quick to credit the Braves’ offensive line, which took care business. That group includes cornerstone center Kaden King, guards Josh Wentz and Angel Mauricio and tackles Wesley Thompson — who recovered one of those three fumbles from his D-tackle spot — and Andrew Koennecker.

“They were solid,” said Stoltzfus, who completed the only pass he attempted Saturday, as the Braves kept the ball on the ground. “They worked really hard in practice all week, and it paid off here. Even on broken plays, it seemed like they still made holes for us.”

“I feel like we did the job up front,” Jed King said. “Anybody could have the run the ball for us because we were moving them in the middle.”

Octorara’s defense was also stingy; the Braves held the Spartans (0-2) to 160 total yards, and to just 97 yards on the ground, as York Tech, operating out of a Wing-T set, averaged just 2.6 yards per carry. Octorara also registered five QB sacks.

The Braves have their home opener on Friday, when Pottstown comes to Atglen for a nonleague clash.

