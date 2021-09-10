Coming off a dominant victory in Week Two against York County Tech, Octorara continued its early-season momentum with a 55-13 nonleague football win Friday night over visiting Pottstown.

An uphill battle: Octorara (3-0) joined Cedar Crest, Elco, Ephrata and Manheim Central as one of five teams in the Lancaster-Lebanon League to enter Week Three with a perfect record.

Despite being met with unfavorable odds, Pottstown (0-3) still packed up the buses and traveled 38 miles to Chester County for a chance to snap their 7-game slide.

The Trojans would experience a roster shortage due to probable COVID-19 cases, which limited Pottstown to less than 25 active players.

Play-by-play: Early in the first quarter, junior running back Zion Raison-Peters placed Octorara on the scoreboard by pounding in a 1-yard touchdown run.

Senior quarterback Weston Stoltzfus opened the second quarter with a 70-yard completion to Steele Wrigley to stretch the Braves' lead to 14-0.

After a 35-yard scoring scamper from junior Paul Murray put Octorara up 21-0, Pottstown wideout Tyrese Washington responded with a 78-yard return on the ensuing kickoff to cut the deficit to 21-7.

The Braves, however, would tack on three consecutive scores to seal the Trojans' fate and enter halftime up 42-7.

Key statistics: Although Octorara's dual-threat playmaker Weston Stoltzfus had a quiet night on the ground (4 carries for less than 25 yards), he accounted for a stellar performance through the air (8 of 11 passes for 258 yards and 3 TDs).

The Braves amassed another 324 rushing yards on 46 carries to rack up more than 550 yards of total offense.

Pottstown were held to under 200 yards of total offense with two key turnovers (both interceptions from junior QB Gabe Hicks).

Up next: Octorara will visit Phoenixville next Friday, while Pottstown hosts Methacton.