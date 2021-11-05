DILLSBURG — Octorara came up a yard short on Friday night in its District Three Class 4A first-round playoff game against Northern York.

The Braves fell to the Polar Bears in a heart-breaker, 28-22, ending their season with a program-best record of 8-3.

Octorara had a horrid third quarter in which it turned the ball over, gave up a touchdown and failed to pick up a single first down, but still fought to the very end and nearly completed the comeback.

It was third and 2 with about four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter when it appeared Octorara had stopped a Polar Bears' offense that had given the Braves issues the entire night.

However, what would have been a fourth and 1 turned into a first down after a measurement, and Northern York was able to run out the clock and lock up the win.

Stat nugget: Two of the Braves’ three touchdowns were scored on fourth down, including one in which quarterback Weston Stoltzfus bobbled the snap, recovered and ran 15 yards into the end zone.

Turning point: What appeared to be a stop but turned into a first down really took the wind out of the sails for the Braves, who were rolling in the fourth quarter.

However, a brutal third quarter in which they struggled to move the ball at all gave Octorara a larger mountain to climb. If the Braves could have moved the ball like they did in the other three quarters, there may have been a different outcome.

Quotable: “They gave me everything they had tonight,” Octorara coach Jed King said. “They have nothing to hang their heads about.”