FREDERICKSBURG — Octorara capped off the regular season with a 35-13 win at Northern Lebanon in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 4 football on Friday night.

The big picture: For the Braves (8-2, 4-1), the win solidified a playoff spot in the District Three Class 4A field. Meanwhile, the Vikings (4-6, 1-4) had just a slight lead over Annville-Cleona for the eighth and final Class 3A spot. Though A-C lost 23-13 to Elco, the last playoff berth will not be official until the power ratings are processed. The final week's results from Northern Lebanon’s and A-C's opponents will be a factor in those ratings.

Turning point: Still hanging around late in the first quarter, down only 14-7, Northern Lebanon tried a fake punt on a 4th-and-5 from its own 35-yard line. Kayden Clark was met by a Braves' special teams unit ready for shenanigans, and hit him for a 7-yard loss. On the next play, Weston Stoltzfus connected with Corey DiAntonio for a 28-yard touchdown to make the game 22-7 with two minutes left in the opening quarter.

Stars of the game: For Octorara, Mike Trainor had a monster game with 32 carries for 290 yards. He took advantage of the slick field and the rainy conditions with several cutbacks that dropped defenders. Zion Raison-Peters added 16 carries for 97 yards. For Northern Lebanon, Moises Gonzalez had a couple big jet sweeps for 103 rushing yards on three carries. Gonzalez had the Vikings' first touchdown with a 66-yard run.

Key statistic: In the third quarter, Octorara ran 27 offensive plays to just four for Northern Lebanon. The Braves gained 171 yards in the third, including a 43-yard touchdown run for Trainor. The Vikings had minus-5 yards in the third, but did crack the scoreboard with Grady Stichler's 86-yard kickoff return right after Trainor's score.