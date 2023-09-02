ATGLEN — Turnovers are killers, especially when your opponent makes you pay double when they score a touchdown after your miscue.

That’s exactly what Octorara did on Saturday.

Feasting on five turnovers — and scoring off two fumble recoveries and an interception — the opportunistic Braves blanked rival Pequea Valley 35-0 in a nonleague game on a sun-splashed day just over the border in Chester County.

Octorara (2-0) retained the Braves Bowl trophy — which they hoisted high and displayed proudly at midfield after the game — and took an 11-3 lead in the series.

It appears this series between the neighboring districts — PV and Octorara are separated by just eight miles — has ended, for now. This game is not on the schedule for the 2024-25 cycle.

If this was the last Braves Bowl for a while, Octorara closed out in fine fashion, holding PV to 146 total yards while keeping their rivals out of the end zone.

“Total team effort,” Octorara rookie coach Ed Smith said. “If you get a takeaway, but your offense doesn’t finish it, then what good is it? So yeah, I was really happy with both sides of the ball. Everyone did their jobs.”

One of the defensive leaders for Octorara on Saturday was linebacker Dalton Rupert, who recovered a pair of fumbles, and the first one led directly to a touchdown.

Already up 7-0 on Braeden Wood’s 1-yard QB sneak with 5:19 to go in the first quarter, Rupert pounced on a fumble near midfield, leading to the first of three short TD runs by Mehki Murray. His 3-yard bolt gave Octorara a 13-0 lead with 4:05 to go in the first quarter.

Later, Rupert scooped up another fumble with 4:35 to play in the third quarter to help Octorara maintain its edge.

“I just want to be around the ball for my team,” Rupert said. “Wherever the ball is, that’s where I want to be. I just want to fly around and be a great teammate for my guys. I play for them.”

Octorara grabbed a 21-0 cushion with 16 seconds to go in the first half. That score came on the heels of Wood’s fumble recovery, and Murray body-slammed his way in for another 3-yard TD and Octorara had a commanding lead at the half.

After Murray’s 1-yard dive gave Octorara a cozy 28-0 lead with 9:51 to go in the third, safety Mason Prokay picked off a PV pass, which led to Colton Focht’s 16-yard TD sprint with 7:12 to go in the third, triggering the mercy rule in the process.

“Huge,” Rupert said about Octorara scoring off takeaways. “That was very big for us. It’s always great to get those turnovers — and then to put points on the board. That’s what you have to do. When you get the ball right back like that, you have to put points on the board.”

Octorara had 231 rushing yards and 270 total yards, but had a lot of short fields to work with.

Brayden Mastrippolito picked off a pass with 10:59 to play for Octorara’s fifth takeaway. Octorara’s D, however, did thwart PV’s last-gasp drive inside the red zone with time running out.

“Morale is certainly up being 2-0,” Smith said, “but the mentality has to remain the same: One day at a time, one week at a time. We’ll enjoy this one today. But Monday we get right back to work.”

Octorara hosts Lancaster Catholic (2-0) on Friday.

PV dipped to 0-2, but nearly rallied past Biglerville in a 14-7 Week One setback. The Braves showed some flashes against Octorara, but those turnovers were entirely too much to overcome.

“If we say we’re going to change the culture here, then we have to be that culture and live that culture,” PV coach Mike Choi said. “Like now: Just because we have two losses doesn’t mean we’re going to pack it in. We’re going to get together, we’re going to circle the wagons, and we’re going to be tight and get through this.”

PV is at Hanover (0-2) on Friday.

