The denizens of the Pequea Valley student section were all decked out in Hawaiian-themed outfits, but Friday night in Kinzers turned out to be anything but a dream vacation in paradise for the team on the field.

The annual “Battle of the Braves” quickly turned into a nightmare for the home team as Octorara dominated from the opening whistle en route to a 35-0 nonleague football victory.

Octorara put on a clinic on its first drive, with four different players running the ball for an average of more than 6 yards a carry. The 13-play drive culminated with a 5-yard touchdown run by quarterback Braeden Wood.

On the opposite side, Pequea Valley failed to move the ball on its first two drives, but things went from bad to worse thanks to special teams miscues. Two consecutive fourth-and-long punts ended with fumbled snaps, giving Octorara optimal field position deep in Pequea territory. The visiting Braves would quickly take advantage of those opportunities.

Octorara capitalized on the first one thanks to the arm of Wood, who finished the night with 112 yards on 7-of-14 passing. First, he executed a third-and-long with a precise touch pass down the right sideline that was just out of reach of a Pequea defender before falling safely in the hands of Chandler Stoltzfus. A few plays later, Wood found Colton Focht for a 9-yard touchdown.

On its next drive, Octorara started at the Pequea 20-yard line. The defense fought valiantly, forcing two different fourth down attempts, but Octorara was able to punch it in on a 3-yard jet sweep touchdown run by Stoltzfus.

In all, the Octorara rushing attack tallied 290 yards on 49 carries, led by 85 yards from Zion Raison-Peters.

The lone bright spot of the first half for Pequea came on a blocked punt by Zachary Hollenbaugh. Unfortunately for the home team, a potential momentum changer was thwarted by the Octorara defense, which forced Pequea backwards 6 yards. One other glimmer of hope for the home team came on an electric 24-yard run by running back Orlando Stoltzfus, but Pequea fumbled the ball away three plays later.

In the second half, Pequea was able to move the chains a bit more than in the opening half. Quarterback Peyton Temple found Stoltzfus for 20-yards on the opening drive, energizing the home crowds. The enthusiasm was short-lived, however, as a few plays later began a devastating trend as three different drives ended with interceptions by Mason Colligan, Stoltzfus, and Ian Teufert, respectively. To add a little more hurt to a rough night, Pequea fumbled away a fourth punt attempt to once again give Octorara great field position.

Octorara put the finishing touches on the blowout with a 34-yard touchdown pass from Wood to Mallon Mathieu and a 7-yard touchdown run from Focht.