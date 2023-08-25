Another day at the office.

Kutztown is punching in for the 2023 season. And the Cougars have a new, refined energy and outlook heading into the fall.

In 2022, Kutztown finished with a record of 3-7, and a 2-5 mark that was good enough for fifth in Section Five of the Lancaster-Lebanon League.

And now there is growing excitement surrounding Kutztown, as the number of committed players continues to grow season after season, and new energy comes into the locker room.

Line coach and special teams coordinator Michael Aboulhouda points to the leaders of the team to the growth of the program.

“The growth of the program stems from the players and leaders that are already here,” he said.

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section Five • PIAA: Class 3A • Head coach: Larry Chester (10th season, 26-61) • Base offense: Power-T • Base defense: 4-3 • 2022 results: 3-7 (2-5 L-L) • Key players returning: RB-LB Brenden Ackley, RB-DB David Bates, RB-DB Jayce Gruber, OT-NG Tyler Hallock, RB-DB Ethan Lafferty, OG-DE Alex Reyes, RB-LB Mason Sherry, RB-LB Jayden Swoyer, TE-DE James Undercuffler.

Kutztown is focusing on creating an environment that will attract more players, and it's working.

On offense, the Cougars sit in a Power-T formation. At running back, Kutztown returns Brenden Ackley, who had a very nice season for the Cougars in 2022. He rushed for 952 yards, averaging just over 6.5 yards per carry, and led Kutztown with six touchdowns.

Paving the way for him, Ackley will have Tyler Hallock anchoring a youngish offensive line. But Hallock is one of the strongest two-way linemen in the league. He is viewed as the captain of this offensive line, and he'll play a big part in the Cougars’ ability to run the ball, an area they think they’ll be able to make some hay.

Hallock will be tasked with leading the young O-line in protecting Kutztown’s new quarterback, Colten Mathias.

Something the Cougars think they can do better this year is simply maintain possession of the ball on offense and continue to grind out first downs, particularly through the ground game.

2023 SCHEDULE (All games kick off at 7 p.m. unless noted.) Aug. 25: at Fleetwood Sept. 1: York Tech Sept. 8: at Nativity BVM (North Schuylkill Junior/Senior High Stadium) Sept. 15: Schuylkill Valley Sept. 22: Hamburg Sept. 29: at Annville-Cleona Oct. 6: Northern Lebanon Oct. 13: at Lancaster Catholic Oct. 20: Columbia Oct. 27: at Pequea Valley

Kutztown has a new look on defense.

The Cougars will line up in a 4-3 formation, and it’s a change that comes with excitement from players and coaches.

The main area of improvement on defense is in the defensive backs. The hope for the new season is that the D-back group grows into their roles as the season goes on, and the players gain a better understanding of where they need to be on any given play.

With a tough schedule early, the Cougars must learn their roles quickly in the defensive backfield. But Kutztown should be bigger and faster on defense, a quality that will come in handy in a section that has a lot of talent around it.

A Week One matchup with Fleetwood in the schools’ annual Hall of Fame Game will give the Cougars meaningful football off the jump, with bragging rights at stake. Kutztown will then get a chance to see how it stack up against its section, with matchups against Schuylkill Valley, Hamburg and Annville-Cleona, who all qualified for the playoffs in 2022.

It’s a difficult stretch of games early in the season for the Cougars, but they hope that more chemistry on and off the field, along with new blood continuing to roll into the program, will help propel them into the Section Five mix in 2023.