Lancaster-Lebanon League football media day was held Thursday at Enck's Banquet Center in Manheim. The COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of last year's event, so Thursday marked the first time in two years the event was held, on behalf of the Manheim Touchdown Club. Here are some notables from each of the four sections.

Section One

Penn Manor returns three starting offensive linemen, with Comets' coach John Brubaker confident in that unit's size and strength. ...Manheim Township has two notable players who played elsewhere last season. Both are sophomores. Eli Rodriguez was a starting freshman defensive back at McCaskey a year ago, and will be the Streaks' backup quarterback and a starting linebacker. Nick Good was a starting freshman linebacker at Red Land last season, and is expected to start at linebacker as a sophomore for the Streaks this fall. ...the L-L is lacking with returning signal-callers this season, but Cedar Crest is confident Jay Huber will be OK taking over starting QB duties for the Falcons after seeing some snaps last year.

Section Two

Conestoga Valley senior Ahmetahmet Conleblebici might have the coolest name among L-L football players this season. He's originally from Turkey but has lived in the CV School District since middle school. He's expected to see action along the Buckskins' offensive line this season. ...Elizabethtown senior Patrick Gilhool accounted for 852 total yards across the quarterback, running back and wide receiver positions last fall. He's expected to be that multi-pronged weapon again for the Bears this season. E-town junior Logan Lentz is recovering from an offseason knee scope, while senior tight end Brandonn Frey is getting back from a knee injury suffered during last baseball season. ...Manheim Central has four returning offensive lineman along with returning QB Judd Novak. Barons' senior wide out Owen Sensenig is also back after leading the league in TD catches last fall (11). ...Some Warwick seniors are of the mindset that while last year's team will go down as one of the best in program history, they're excited to make their own mark this fall.

Section Three

The Lebanon Cedars are coming off a 3-3 campaign having to replace the prolific numbers put up between quarterback Isaiah Rodriguez (now at NCAA Division III Wilkes) at quarterback and wide receiver Alex Rufe (now at D-II Shippensburg) at wide receiver. But Thomas Hershey is a four-year starter up front. Josiah Wright started as a freshman on the O-line last year as well. … Lampeter-Strasburg is the defending L-L Section Three and District Three Class 4A champion. Berkeley Wagner will be the new L-S signal-caller after seeing time at wide receiver and safety last season. However, Wagner saw varsity action at QB two years ago in the District Three Class 4A playoff game against Elco. The L-S O-line will be anchored by 6-foot, 4-inch, 280-pound senior Nick Del Grande, a recruit of Coastal Carolina. ... Ephrata, last year's L-L Section Three runner-up, returns four starting o-linemen. One of those, senior Cole Sieger, holds a black belt in Karate. Two others, seniors Deric Hoover and James Ellis, were standout wrestlers for Ephrata last winter. The Mountaineers' QB position will be up for grabs between Hunter Mortimer and Joseph Gunzenhauser.

Section Four

After an 0-8 campaign in 2020, Northern Lebanon has a new coach in Jason Rice. The Vikings have a standout in 6-foot, 2-inch senior o-tackle/linebacker Kalani Adams, who is getting college looks from PSAC and FCS programs. ... Columbia just missed making the District Three Class 2A playoffs after a four-win campaign a year ago. The Tide have a new offensive coordinator in Doobie Dorm, a former Northeastern assistant and former classmate of fourth-year head coach Bud Kyle. ... Annville-Cleona went 3-5 a year ago and lost a bunch of experience up front. However, junior guard Josh Lindsay and senior center Ethan Schriver will hope to lead an undersized and inexperienced o-line unit. ...Do-it-all Braden Bohannon has finally graduated from Elco. As a result, senior Cole Thomas will be stepping in at quarterback for the Raiders, who reached the District Three Class 4A final a year ago. Thomas does have some varsity snaps under his belt. And he's in good hands with three returning o-linemen in front of him.

LNP|LancasterOnline reporters Mike Gross and Jeff Reinhart, sports intern Brian Markley, Elizabethtown Advocate reporter Kyle Morgan and Ephrata Review reporter Matt Pawlikowski contributed to this article.