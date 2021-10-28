From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. It has happened only seven times in L-L League history, and there’s a chance it could happen again on Friday: A 3-way tie for a section championship. That’s one of the scenarios on the table in Section 2, where Cocalico (4-0) has clinched no worse than a tie for the title, and the Eagles play at Manheim Central (3-1). The other game to watch there is Warwick (3-1) at Conestoga Valley. If Central tops Cocalico, and if the Warriors beat the Buckskins, they’d all be 4-1 and the section crown would be divvied up three ways. The last time three teams shared a section championship? That would be 2018, when Manheim Township, Warwick and Wilson all went 6-1 and shared the Section 1 hardware. The last time Section 2 ended in a 3-way tie? That would be 2015, when Central, Lampeter-Strasburg and Solanco all went 6-1 and shared the flag. … The other 3-way ties in L-L League history: Section 3 in 1979 (Annville-Cleona, Elco, Garden Spot all went 6-1); Section 1 in 1990 (Hempfield, Reading, Wilson all went 6-1); Section 3 in 1998 (Columbia, Donegal, Lancaster Catholic all went 8-1); Section 1 in 2000 (Cedar Crest, Reading, Wilson all went 6-1); and Section 3 in 2002 (Cocalico, Columbia, Lampeter-Strasburg all went 7-1). … Columbia has clinched no worse than a tie for the Section 4 championship this season — its first section title since that tri-crown back in 2002.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATISTICS, SCHEDULES

2. The final trophy game this season is on tap for Friday, when Hempfield and Penn Manor will duke it out for the Battle of 462 traveling trophy in Millersville. Here’s how the other trophy games played out this season: George Male Trophy — Warwick KO’d backyard rival Ephrata 42-14 for its 15th victory in a row in the series, as RB Christian Royer rumbled for 127 yards with three TD runs. The Warriors now lead the series 47-38-6 in 91 meetings. … Lampeter Bowl — Lampeter-Strasburg picked up its second shutout win in a row, blanking Conestoga Valley 19-0 for a 9-2 lead in the series. There will be no Lampeter Bowl for at least the next 2-year schedule cycle, however, L-S and CV will meet in August in a scrimmage setting in the next two years. … Cedar Bowl — Cedar Crest soared to a 38-0 win over Lebanon in the 99th edition of this series, as QB Jay Huber passed for 227 yards with three TD strikes. The Falcons now lead the series 32-16-1, and CC and the Cedars will clash for the 100th time next season. … Battle of the Bucket, aka the War of the Roses — McCaskey and York got together for the first time since 2019, and the Bearcats picked up a 54-7 win as blue-chip RB Jaheim White had a pair of TD runs, including a 70-yarder. Not quite as much pomp and circumstance these days — back in the day, the principal from the winning school would award the trophy at an assembly on the Monday following the game, McCaskey AD Jon Mitchell said — but York took it home this time around. This rivalry will go away for at least the next 2-year schedule cycle. … Gurski-Linn Trophy — Governor Mifflin topped Wilson 42-14 to successfully defend this traveling trophy, as Penn State recruit RB Nick Singleton had three TD romps. Still, the Bulldogs have a 7-3 lead in the series. … Milk Jug — L-S went 2-0 in traveling trophy games this season; the Pioneers beat rival Solanco 28-14 to take a 9-3 lead in the series as RB Jonathan Mellinger had a pair of TD runs. … Joseph F. Kurjiaka Trophy — Hempfield snapped a 7-year streak, beating Manheim Township 17-14 to hoist the Kurjiaka traveling trophy for the first time in the series as QB Cam Harbaugh passed for 171 yards and a TD and rushed for 85 yards and a score. … Battle of the Braves — Unfortunately, this year’s Octorara vs. Pequea Valley showdown was cancelled because of coronavirus issues at PV, which forfeited the game to Octorara, which took a 9-3 lead in the series.

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

3. WEEK 10 PICKS

Just a quick FYI: This is the last week we’ll feature staff picks in the print edition, but I’ll keep picking games here through the playoffs, right up until the finish line. Stay tuned. … Ran the table last week for the first time this season, so I’m feeling pretty good about things. But there are certainly some tricky games on the Week 10 slate, as those section championships and playoffs bids are hashed out. Here goes nothing …

LAST WEEK: 11-0

OVERALL: 101-24

Columbia over Pequea Valley

Wilson over Manheim Township

Octorara over Northern Lebanon

Hempfield over Penn Manor

Elco over Annville-Cleona

Cedar Crest over McCaskey

Donegal over Lancaster Catholic

Warwick over Conestoga Valley

Garden Spot over Ephrata

Manheim Central over Cocalico

Lampeter-Strasburg over Lebanon

Solanco over Elizabethtown

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage