1. The juiciest in-county opener on Friday night? For our cash, circle that Lampeter-Strasburg at Warwick tilt. The Pioneers are the back-to-back reigning D3-4A champ, and the Warriors made the D3-5A finale last fall, but had to forfeit the game to Governor Mifflin because of a coronavirus outbreak in the school. This will also mark Victor Ridenour’s debut as L-S coach, as both teams will be breaking in a bevy of new starters. Keep an eye on this matchup: Newbie L-S QB Berkeley Wagner must navigate Warwick’s swarming 3-4 D, spearheaded by active ‘backers Aaron Hess, Christian Royer and Brendon Snyder — plus NG Nate Young plugging things up in the middle.

2. Safe to say Cocalico’s defense is going to be tested right out of the chute, when reigning D3-4A semifinalist Conrad Weiser invades Denver on Friday. The Scouts feature multi-purpose QB Logan Klitsch, who helped Weiser go 6-1 last fall; that loss was to L-S in the D3 semis. Klitsch went 83-for-140 for 1,330 air yards with 15 TD strikes against just three picks, and he also bolted for 427 yards on the ground with 10 TD keepers. He’s a player. Klitsch also has his favorite receiver — Aanjay Feliciano — back on the flanks. Feliciano had 28 receptions for 596 yards with seven TD grabs last fall, so Cocalico D-backs like Ethan Brown, Brycen Flinton and Steven Flinton better be on their toes. … And this Cocalico nugget: Senior Blayke Taddei won the QB battle in camp, and he’ll get the nod vs. Weiser. Freshman Josh Myer got a lot of reps in the preseason, and he’ll start the regular season as the back-up.

3. Three more QB items to pass along as teams dig into their Week 1 game-plans … Lebanon will go with converted RB Pedro De’Arce behind center when the Cedars head to Cedar Crest for the Cedar Bowl on Friday. De’Arce rushed for 78 yards and a TD from his RB spot last fall, but he’ll be behind center on Friday — a la WR/playmaker Alex Rufe, who shifted over to QB from the flank last fall when Isaiah Rodriguez was out with an injury. De’Arce beat out Julien Selman and Sebastian Pizarro for the starting signal-caller gig. … Meanwhile, it looks like Penn Manor will go with Eli Warfel behind center when the Comets welcome Conestoga Valley to Millersville on Friday. Warfel was duking it out with McCabe Kreider for the starting nod in camp, and he won the job. Warfel did not attempt a pass last season. … Northern Lebanon will stick with holdover QB Grady Stichler behind center, when the Vikings welcome Pine Grove in Jason Rice’s coaching debut on Friday. Stichler shared the snaps with Nate Shirk last fall, and he’ll get the full-time nod this time around.

