MYERSTOWN — Elco sophomore Ryan Wolfe tried soccer and baseball in his youth. Neither sport stuck. He played basketball through middle school.

But.

“Football is the one sport I’ve always wanted to play,” he said.

He’s fulfilling that passion now, even if he’s not on the field.

In his second year as a team manager for the Elco football team this fall, Wolfe has taken that role because of spinal issues he’s had to overcome since birth.

Wolfe was born with spina bifida, a birth defect in which an area of the spinal column doesn’t form properly, leaving a section of the spinal cord and spinal nerves exposed at birth, usually in a sac filled with amniotic fluid. He also had scoliosis, a sideways curvature of the spine most often diagnosed in adolescents.

Both issues have since been resolved, in large part thanks the more than 20 surgeries Wolfe has endured to this point.

“With my disability a lot of kids are in wheelchairs and not able to do anything,” he said. “I’m lucky.”

The many surgeries are just part of a long journey Wolfe has been on since being adopted from China in December 2012.

An expanding family

Justin and Kelly Wolfe have three biological daughters, now ages 13, 15 and 19. Wanting a boy, the Wolfes went the adoption route. They first adopted Nicholas, now 11, in June 2011. After Ryan came Aaron, now 11, and Caleb, now 15, in August 2016. All were adopted from orphanages in China. Brian, 13, was adopted domestically in February, though he also has ties to China.

“(Brian) was in New York City,” Justin Wolfe said. “His mother is from China. She is terminal with cancer. She wanted to find him a good home.”

The Wolfes found Ryan through Kelly’s position as managing director of strategic partnerships for Love Without Boundaries, a nonprofit organization that provides humanitarian aid to orphaned and impoverished children in China, Cambodia, Guatemala and Uganda.

“We would see pictures of Ryan,” Justin Wolfe recalled. “We wondered why he wasn’t adopted. Why hasn’t anyone given him a family? Well, because he was waiting for us.”

The Wolfes conversed with doctors at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia about Ryan’s spinal condition during the yearlong process of adopting him.

“Once we realized what his special needs were, that’s all stuff we’d be more than capable of handling,” Justin Wolfe said.

Ryan was 7 years old when he came to the United States. He didn’t know any English.

“We made up a lot of sign language,” Justin Wolfe recalled. “We tried to learn some phrases. Most of it was symbols for eating or going to the bathroom. But within a couple months he picked up English so fast it was crazy.”

All of Ryan’s surgeries have come at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where Dr. Robert Campbell first developed a groundbreaking treatment for children with spinal problems in 1988. The treatment is called vertical expandable prosthetic titanium rib, or VEPTR, and involves placing a curved metal rod to a child’s ribs, spine or pelvis to help straighten the children’s spine and separate ribs so their lungs can grow and expand as the child grows.

Ryan has rods on both sides of his spine, from top to bottom.

“The best way I can describe the surgeries are like a car jack,” Justin Wolfe said. “They unlock the rods, expand them and lock them back up. Every surgery expanded the rods by an inch or two.”

For much of his life, Ryan hasn’t let the rods stop him from playing sports.

“Playing basketball I would break the rods in my back and I’d have to get surgery again,” he recalled. “I’ve broken my rods so many times.”

Ryan is also paralyzed below his right knee, but he’d compensate by adjusting his walking and running when playing sports.

“There’s not anything I can’t do because I will adapt to do it,” he said.

For instance, Ryan uses his left foot when operating a vehicle, as he did last summer when driving to his part-time job as a cook at Dutch-Way Farm Market & Restaurant in Myerstown — his favorite food to cook, by the way, is chicken.

But given the rods in his back, football, with its significant contact, has been ruled out.

Being a motivator

Justin Wolfe approached Elco football coach Bob Miller about two years ago to see if Ryan could help the team. Now, Ryan watches game film to chart the player’s individual stats, or fixes equipment like inflating footballs.

More than anything, though, his presence is a motivator to the players around him.

“When you feel like you can’t do much and your body is wearing down, you look at Ryan,” Elco football player Carter Kemper said. “You know the pain he goes through. It just pushes you further.”

Ryan recently provided similar motivation for father Justin Wolfe, who underwent six rounds of chemotherapy to treat stage one non-Hodgkin's lymphoma earlier this year.

“Ryan’s resiliency is a testimony to all of us,” Justin Wolfe said. “We’ve all encountered different trials in life. … Seeing all the stuff he has gone through with the adoption process, he’s an orphan child. He always has a smile on his face.”

Occasionally, Ryan jokingly puts things in perspective for his siblings.

“When they’re having a bad day, Ryan will say, ‘Yeah, at least you didn’t have 21 surgeries,’” Justin Wolfe said.

The Wolfes are a sports-centric family. Nicholas plays middle school soccer. Sister Ariana, 15, plays soccer for the Elco girls junior varsity team, and sister Adelina, 13, plays club volleyball.

Ryan is the oldest of the five adopted Wolfe boys.

“His brothers look up to him,” Justin Wolfe said. “He is one of those guys who would give his shirt off his back for a friend or a stranger. … He won’t ever admit it, but he’ll do that with his siblings.”

In many ways, Justin Wolfe said, Ryan’s journey speaks to the power of adoption.

“Ryan has added so much to our lives,” Justin Wolfe said. “He has done more for us than we could ever do for him.”