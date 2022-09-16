FREDERICKSBURG — Moises Gonzalez caught two touchdown passes Friday night as Northern Lebanon won its Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Five opener over visiting Pequea Valley 22-8.

Gonzalez opened the scoring by grabbing a 75-yard pass from Grady Stichler after getting behind the defense over the middle, putting the Vikings (1-0 L-L, 2-2 overall) up 6-0 with 5:18 left in the second quarter. He ran the same pattern for a 29-yard touchdown in the third quarter, giving the Vikings a 15-0 lead with 45 seconds left in the third.

Peyton Temple scored the second touchdown of the season for Pequea Valley (0-1, 0-4) with 9:10 left in the fourth on a 1-yard sneak, but Eli Osterman’s 5-yard touchdown run with 5:23 to play put the game out of reach.

Turning point

Pequea Valley was in a position to take the lead in the first quarter, facing a third-and-8 at the Northern Lebanon 9. But Jared Ecenroad sacked Temple, forcing a 27-yard field goal attempt that was blocked. The Braves never had an opportunity to jump in front again.

Stars of the game

Gonzalez’s four catches for 159 yards were the difference for the Northern Lebanon offense. But the defense was keyed by three sacks from Ecenroad, plus additional sacks by Tanner Feagley and Luke Shaffer. In the second half, Myles Watson and Brendan Ryan intercepted passes to keep the Braves from staging a comeback.

Special teams

Both sides had miscues in the kicking game. Pequea Valley had a punt snap go out of the end zone, giving the Vikings a safety and an 8-0 lead with 3:01 left in the first half. Northern Lebanon had an extra point and field goal blocked. That latter kick, which came when the scored was still 8-0 in the third period, resulted in the ball sitting motionless at the 20-yard line for several seconds before a Viking fell on it, preventing a possible Braves return.

Up next

Northern Lebanon will look to extend its winning streak to three games at Lancaster Catholic next week. Pequea Valley will host Schuylkill Valley.