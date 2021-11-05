Northern Lebanon's Kalani Adams - L-L Football
Northern Lebanon senior linebacker Kalani Adams, in the football stadium at Northern Lebanon High School in Fredericksburg on Tuesday September 14, 2021.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we'll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what's happening around the league

1. One of Northern Lebanon’s strengths this season has been the Vikings’ penchant for getting pressure on quarterbacks and blowing up plays in the backfield. Up-front defenders like Mitchell Hetrick, Luke Shaffer and Kalani Adams have blown up a lot of plays this fall. Saturday, Northern Lebanon’s defensive front must tangle with Wyomissing blue-chip O-tackle Jven Williams, who is one of the best in the trench business around D3. The 6-4, 285-pound junior is a pass-protector and hole-opener du jour in the Spartans’ Wing-T look, and he’s already earned a 3-star rating from 247sports, which has Williams as the seventh-ranked OT in PA in the Class of 2023. Major D1 colleges have noticed his prowess; Williams has scholarship offers from Boston College, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Penn State, Pitt, Rutgers, South Carolina — which has a commitment from Cocalico O-line stud Ryan Brubaker — Temple, Virginia Tech and UConn. L-L League fans will get a closer look at Williams next fall when Wyo and the other 12 Berks League squads join the league as associate members. Northern Lebanon will get an up-close and personal look on Saturday in a D3-3A first-rounder.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STATISTICS, STANDINGS, SCHEDULES

2. Wilson’s top priority Friday: Slowing down standout York junior RB Jahiem White, who is one of the top backs in the area. He’s averaging a healthy 11 yards a carry, and the Bulldogs can’t let White — who has a scholarship offer from Bowling Green — get into breakaway mode. Two Wilson defenders to watch against the Bearcats: DT Dominic Memmo (21 tackles, 7 for losses, 4 sacks) and LB Landon Farrell (27 tackles, 6 for losses, 1 sack) have to plug holes and not let White get into the second level. Farrell forced a fumble and recovered a fumble last week vs. Manheim Township. Wilson’s D is third-best in the L-L League, and the Bulldogs have 15 takeaways. They’ll need to be extra careful with White, who is a game-changer; he had an 80-yard TD sprint last week vs. Central York.

3. Five L-L League officiating crews will be in action on the first weekend of the D3 playoffs. L-L refs are slated to officiate: Harrisburg vs. Carlisle in 6A; Shippensburg vs. New Oxford and Exeter vs. South Western in 5A; Conrad Weiser vs. Big Spring in 4A; and Hamburg vs. Bermudian Springs in 3A. Tip of the cap to those crews for getting postseason assignments; always nice feathers in their caps, and good for the league as a whole.

More LNP L-L League football coverage

