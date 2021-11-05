From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. One of Northern Lebanon’s strengths this season has been the Vikings’ penchant for getting pressure on quarterbacks and blowing up plays in the backfield. Up-front defenders like Mitchell Hetrick, Luke Shaffer and Kalani Adams have blown up a lot of plays this fall. Saturday, Northern Lebanon’s defensive front must tangle with Wyomissing blue-chip O-tackle Jven Williams, who is one of the best in the trench business around D3. The 6-4, 285-pound junior is a pass-protector and hole-opener du jour in the Spartans’ Wing-T look, and he’s already earned a 3-star rating from 247sports, which has Williams as the seventh-ranked OT in PA in the Class of 2023. Major D1 colleges have noticed his prowess; Williams has scholarship offers from Boston College, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Penn State, Pitt, Rutgers, South Carolina — which has a commitment from Cocalico O-line stud Ryan Brubaker — Temple, Virginia Tech and UConn. L-L League fans will get a closer look at Williams next fall when Wyo and the other 12 Berks League squads join the league as associate members. Northern Lebanon will get an up-close and personal look on Saturday in a D3-3A first-rounder.

2. Wilson’s top priority Friday: Slowing down standout York junior RB Jahiem White, who is one of the top backs in the area. He’s averaging a healthy 11 yards a carry, and the Bulldogs can’t let White — who has a scholarship offer from Bowling Green — get into breakaway mode. Two Wilson defenders to watch against the Bearcats: DT Dominic Memmo (21 tackles, 7 for losses, 4 sacks) and LB Landon Farrell (27 tackles, 6 for losses, 1 sack) have to plug holes and not let White get into the second level. Farrell forced a fumble and recovered a fumble last week vs. Manheim Township. Wilson’s D is third-best in the L-L League, and the Bulldogs have 15 takeaways. They’ll need to be extra careful with White, who is a game-changer; he had an 80-yard TD sprint last week vs. Central York.

3. Five L-L League officiating crews will be in action on the first weekend of the D3 playoffs. L-L refs are slated to officiate: Harrisburg vs. Carlisle in 6A; Shippensburg vs. New Oxford and Exeter vs. South Western in 5A; Conrad Weiser vs. Big Spring in 4A; and Hamburg vs. Bermudian Springs in 3A. Tip of the cap to those crews for getting postseason assignments; always nice feathers in their caps, and good for the league as a whole.

