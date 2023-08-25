Now here’s a program with an odd, erratic recent history.

The Northern Lebanon won three Lancaster-Lebanon League section titles and qualified for the District Three playoffs three times from 2014-17.

Then the Vikings went 2-26 from 2018-20, including 0-for-2020, clearing space for new coach Jason Rice, then just 28 years old.

Program and coach found an equilibrium in 2021, won four games against a tough schedule and sneaked into the District Three Class 4A playoffs.

The Vikes started 2-2 last season, lost a couple close ones and then seemed to lose the thread, especially defensively, and didn’t win again.

“Coming off a year when we went to the playoffs,’’ Rice said at L-L Media Day on Aug. 4, “we kind of thought we were prepared to take it further, rather than (thinking) we have to build on what those (2021) guys did. Maybe a little too big for our britches.’’

“As much as the record didn’t go our way, I think last year was kind of good for us,’’ said two-way lineman Eli Thompson. “This offseason, we really worked.’’

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section Five • PIAA: Class 4A • Head coach: Jason Rice (third season, 6-15) • Base offense: Spread • Base defense: 4-2-5 • 2022 results: 2-8 (1-6 L-L) • Key players returning: OT-DT Hayden Adams, K Garrett Bohn, QB Kael Erdman, WR-DE Tanner Feagley, WR-LB Moises Gonzalez, LB-P Eli Ostermayer, TE-LB Luke Shaffer, OT-DE Eli Thompson, RB-DB-KR Myles Watson.

About the offense

In Week Nine of last season, Rice went to freshman Kael Erdman at quarterback. He delivered a 380-yard passing game, throwing for three TDs and running for another. A lot of that was due to WR James Voight (14 catches, 273 yards), now a Penn State student trying to work his way into the football program as a walk-on.

Still, Erdman gives the Vikes a place to start, and there are some weapons here, like RB Myles Watson and WRs Tanner Feagley and Moises Gonzalez.

About the defense

This unit will almost certainly be better, if only because of last season’s hard apprenticeship.

The D begins and ends with LB Luke Shaffer, a downhill tackling machine who had 140 stops in nine games last year.

Shaffer, also a factor on offense as a tight end, is an FCS/PSAC level recruit.

“Obviously (NCAA Division I) is my goal, but wherever I land is where I land,’’ he said. “I’m just gonna play as hard as I can and try to succeed wherever I end up.’’

The roster has just 34 names on it, but roughly 14 starters are back, seven on each side. Thompson, Gonzalez, Feagley, Watson, et al., are two-way guys.

The schedule

Typical of the non-superpowers in Sections Four and Five, the Vikings’ slate looks manageable early, tough late. They could (should, maybe) take a winning record into a Week Five home meeting with Lancaster Catholic on Sept. 22. They go to tough Schuylkill Valley the following week.

2023 SCHEDULE (All games kick off at 7 p.m. unless noted.) Aug. 25: at Pine Grove Sept. 1: Susquehanna Township Sept. 9: at York Tech (11 a.m.) Sept. 15: at Pequea Valley Sept. 22: Lancaster Catholic Sept. 29: at Schuyllkill Valley Oct. 6: at Kutztown Oct. 13: Columbia Oct. 20: at Hamburg Oct. 27: Annville-Cleona