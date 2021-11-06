WYOMISSING — Top-seeded Wyomissing defeated Northern Lebanon 65-3 in the District Three Class 3A football quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon.

The Spartans (11-0), who averaged a score of 46-9 throughout the regular season, outscored the Vikings (4-7) 38-0 in the first quarter. In that opening quarter runaway, Amory Thompson scored touchdowns just 14 seconds apart on runs of 9 and 34 yards. A fumble, one of four Northern Lebanon turnovers, was in between.

Turning point: Though a win for Northern Lebanon was unlikely from the outset, two moments in the first quarter allowed the game to snowball on the Vikings. First, the opening kickoff was fumbled. Four plays later, Thomas Grabowski scored the first points of the game on a 19-yard touchdown run.

Later in the first quarter, Kayden Clark intercepted a pass and made a nice return to put the Vikings in Wyomissing territory for the first time. On the next snap, Drew Eisenhower returned an interception 77 yards for a Spartans' touchdown, one of two picks returned for scores by Wyomissing.

Stars of the game: The Spartans had nine players carry the ball, so their 434 yards were divided up. Still, Grabowski led the home team with 95 yards on just four carries. In addition to the early score, he had a 75-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Colin Nedowski had 93 yards on eight carries with a 40-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Bright spot: Luke Shaffer blocked a punt in the fourth quarter to set up Northern Lebanon's only points of the game, a 27-yard field goal by Simon Grimes.

Up next: Wyomissing will host Middletown, a 35-21 winner over West Perry, next Saturday in the district semifinals.