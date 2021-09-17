LEBANON – Northern Lebanon defeated Lebanon 27-0 in non-league football on Friday night, holding the host Cedars to 183 yards of total offense.

Viking quarterback Grady Stichler was 10-for-25 for 159 yards and two touchdowns. The other touchdown for Northern Lebanon (3-1) was an 8-yard run by Eli Ostermayer. Simon Grimes was 2-for-4 on field goals.

Turning point: Lebanon (0-4) was put into a tough spot by its first two punts of the night. The Cedars' first series ended with a punt that was downed at the Northern Lebanon 3-yard line, but the play was called back on an illegal procedure penalty. The next kick was returned to the Cedars' 33. Stichler hit Dwight Ostermayer for a touchdown on the next play. The Cedars' second punt was downed at the Viking 23, but Lebanon thought they had actually recovered a muff. The referees ruled the ball never touched the return man, and Northern Lebanon kept the ball. Lebanon never had possession past midfield until the fourth quarter.

Stars of the game: Ostermayer and Kayden Clark were impressive and balanced in the Northern Lebanon passing game. They each had three catches for 56 yards and a touchdown. Clark's scoring reception was a 27-yard catch in the second quarter.

Key statistic: The Vikings held the Cedars to just 3.1 yards per play. In the first half, that number was just 2.1 yards per snap. By contrast, the Vikings' 5.3 yards per play was more than enough to keep field position in their favor all night. There was only one turnover in the game, an interception for Northern Lebanon's Moises Gonzalez.

Up next: The Vikings will be tested at home next Friday by Lampeter-Strasburg, while the Cedars will look for their first win when they host Octorara.