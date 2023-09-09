Kael Erdman threw for 136 yards with a pair of touchdown tosses, Moises Gonzalez had two TD runs, and Northern Lebanon’s defense forced three turnovers Saturday on the way to a 25-7 nonleague win at York Tech.

The Vikings improved to 1-2 this season, and used a pair of fumble recoveries and an interception to beat York Tech. Brian Mitzel picked off a pass, and Eli Ostermyer and Matthew Chernich had fumble recoveries for NL.

Mitzel and Luke Shaffer had TD grabs for the Vikings, while Shaffer helped out defensively with 15 tackles, including one stop for a loss.

NL opens up Section 5 play next Friday with a trip to Pequea Valley.